Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development bought out an oceanfront condominium building just south of Jupiter Island, Fla. for $102.3 million, property records show. The Aventura-based investor will most likely tear down the existing building and construct an ultra-luxury condominium or hotel — a growing move among developers after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside over a year ago.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO