First Stream Latin: New Music From Maluma & Anitta, Santa Fe Klan, Danny Felix & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Anitta & Maluma, “El Que Espera” (Warner Records)

Leave it to Anitta and Maluma to heat up an already sweltering Friday. The pair team up here for “El Que Espera,” an ultra sensual reggaetón track which marks their first collaboration. The song’s video, directed by Mike Ho and shot in Ibiza, is just as steamy. It finds the Brazilian star and Colombian hitmaker getting up close and personal on the set of their film, where they play the leading roles. The new collab comes on the heels of Anitta’s deluxe edition of her latest album, Versions of Me , which she will be releasing a new music video from each week in anticipation of the deluxe reissue. — GRISELDA FLORES

Santa Fe Klan, Mundo (Cuatro Siete Tres Music)

Santa Fe Klan has released his fifth studio album Mundo , home to 12 tracks that best represent his battles and successes in life, resulting in an ultra-personal project. Honoring the album’s title, he welcomes fans into his world, kicking off with “Mar y Tierra,” a powerful love song that can be for someone else or oneself. “I cried and cried, walked and walked, and looked for you by sea and land but finally I found you/ I had been lonely for a long time and I got tired of walking aimlessly/ I will no longer return to the path where one day I stumbled/ I will take care of you in the good times and the bad,” he chants in the track.

The Mexican rapper continues with the previously released honest letters “Eres” and “Lukas,” the former dedicated to his late mother and the latter to his newborn son. For the most part, Mundo is accompanied by weeping guitar riffs, hip-hop undertones, and vulnerable lyricism, as heard in “Triste Realidad” with Jacky Jacky, AXS Axel Santos, the reflective “Demasiado Tarde,” and the Reik-assisted “Llévame,” a soulful R&B song about facing the world with your partner in crime.

“This year has been a whirlwind for me to say the least,” the Guanajuato-born artist, who won the 2022 Premios Juventud for new Regional Mexican artist, says in a statement. “It’s such an indescribable feeling to see years of hard work pay off. This album has a very special place in my heart because of everything that has happened to me personally and professionally. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created with ‘Mundo’ and I’m thrilled to finally share it with everyone.” Mundo also includes collaborations Tornillo from Mexico and Colombian-born rapper Nanpa Básico before wrapping up with the emotionally charged acoustic number “Se Acabó.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Danna Paola, “XT4S1S” (Universal Music México)

Danna Paola explores self-liberation in her new pop anthem “XT4S1S.” The euphoric beat serves as a canvas for her lyrics on feeling happy and invincible, and generally experiencing intense emotions. The track was written and produced by Danna Paola and Alex Hoyer. “This release is the sincerest of my career — for the first time, I’m not guided by what people will say, nor by pleasing anyone,” the Mexican singer-songwriter says in a statement. “I’m just enjoying connecting with myself when creating music, to enjoy with the people who want to connect. Today I live my music at 1000 percent.” — G.F.

Chesca X Alejo, “Piensas en Mi” (Chesca Entertainment Ventures/Saban Music Group)

Chesca has her eyes set on the new generation of artists and for her new single, she recruits Puerto Rican newcomer Alejo. Produced by Yung Cado, “Piensas en Mi” is a sultry reggaetón where two people go back and forth on the status of their relationship. Chesca kicks off the track assuring that she doesn’t care if she behaves bad and goes out with her friends because she’s over him. On his verse, Alejo replies that they are only friends because he got rid of the benefits. But as much they play hard to get, the one common denominator is that they can’t stop thinking about each other: “You’re thinking of me, I can tell, you think I can’t notice, you’re crazy for me,” goes the flirtatious chorus. The pair also flaunt their on-screen chemistry in the music video. — J.R.

Los Ángeles Azules & Carlos Vives, “Cumbia del Corazón” (Disa/Seitrack)

When Mexican cumbia royalty meets Colombian music royalty, a cumbia del corazón (cumbia from the heart) is born. This new single brings the best flavors of both worlds, a perfect fusion of music institutions that mix Vives’ high energy vocals with the traditional sound that represents Los Angeles Azules. Penned by Joss Favela and produced by Rodolfo Lugo and Jorge Mejía Avante, the lyrics to this beautifully blended cumbia narrates how a sensual cumbia should be danced. “And let me gently cling to your waist. How about we do something crazy? And we wake up in the c umbión, ” Vives sings. — INGRID FAJARDO

Danny Felix, “Grupo Táctico” (Fonovisa/UMG Recordings)

They don’t call him the pioneer of Corridos Tumbados for nothing, and the first 15 seconds of his new single “Grupo Táctico” further cements why. Following his heartfelt “Tio Lito,” Danny Felix presents his latest track, where his strong requintos, vocals, and producing skills come out to play. With a clever rhyming scheme, where he often reuses a word to get two different messages across, the Sinaloan artist names his song after a battalion tactical group to best demonstrate he’s ready for life’s challenges. “It’s important to be united, and united we’ll take the risk,” he chants. In the music video, filmed in the desserts of his home state of Arizona, the singer is seen without his guitar — instead, equipped with weapons, all-terrain vehicles, and his crew. — J.R.

R3ymon &Anonimus, “Santa Diabla” (R3ymon Music)

Known for his maleanteo and trap songs, Puerto Rican artist Anonimus flaunts another side of him in “Santa Diabla,” where he collaborates with up-and-coming Cuban artist R3ymon. A pure reggaetón song, written by R3ymon and co-produced by La Compañoni and Nando Pro, both the lyrics and music video (directed by Josh Papi in Miami) focus on a woman who has two versions of herself and easily transforms from good to bad. “Angel and devil describe what you did to me,” sings R3ymon in the track. With this collaboration, Anonimus continues demonstrating his support for the new generation of artists. — I.F.