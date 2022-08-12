Effective: 2022-08-15 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Florence and Williamsburg Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cades, or near Lake City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Kingstree, Hemingway, Salters, Cades, Nesmith, Indiantown, Hebron, Morrisville, Henry, Outland, Scranton, Lane, Stuckey, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO