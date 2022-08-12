ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oregon’s place in the 2023 national recruiting rankings following 5-star Mookie Cook’s commitment

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBd6l_0hF9VDdF00

Dana Altman did it again.

After a brutal start to the summer that saw de-commitments from both 5-star PG Dior Johnson and 5-star SF Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, the Oregon Ducks were able to build up the 2023 recruiting class back to full strength.

On Friday, Cook announced that he would once again be committing to the Ducks after opening up his recruitment for the month of July and exploring his options. This comes not long after fellow 5-star PF Kwame Evans committed to the Ducks and gave Oregon some star-power in the class.

The addition of Evans moved Oregon all the way up from No. 31 in the national recruiting rankings to No. 7.

So where do the Ducks rank now with Cook in the mix as well? Take a look…

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqvu7_0hF9VDdF00 Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Connor Vanover (23) controls the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown Hoyas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qwdD_0hF9VDdF00 Nov 6, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Georgetown Hoyas mascot Jack the Bulldog performs during the first half of the game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Cardinal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNQcv_0hF9VDdF00 Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) signals during the first half against the Utah Utes at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VdBV_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) and guard Leaky Black (1) and forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard R.J. Davis (4) celebrate in the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdAk5_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) shoots against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zngqd_0hF9VDdF00 Purdue Boilermakers guard Chase Martin (22) pushes past Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) during the Big Ten tournament on Friday, March. 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 69-61.
Ncaa Basketball Big10 Men S Tourney Purdue At Penn State Nittany Lions

St. Joseph's Red Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVpPr_0hF9VDdF00 Dec 4, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Erik Reynolds II (2) defends Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNMdk_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zB28S_0hF9VDdF00 Nov 9, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jahcobi Neath (0) works the ball against St. Francis Terriers guard Michael Cubbage (11) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVAXh_0hF9VDdF00 Ole Miss forward Romello White (0) reacts after defeating South Carolina in a SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Om Sc Sec 031121 An 033

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiCfF_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; The Iowa Hawkeyes bench reacts in the second half against the Richmond Spiders during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kcC7_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Missouri Tigers guard DaJuan Gordon (12) pointed at guard Kaleb Brown (13) as he makes a three pointer during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2fGv_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) reacts after dunking against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vYHd_0hF9VDdF00 Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) gets knocked down during the NCAA mens basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at the Scottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Ceb Osumb 0206 Ags 032

Houston Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9eFv_0hF9VDdF00 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Fabian White Jr. #35 of the Houston Cougars drives the ball against Quincy Guerrier #13 of the Oregon Ducks during the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNF1q_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfPuw_0hF9VDdF00 Dec 21, 2018; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mario Kegler (4) dribbles on Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2258RN_0hF9VDdF00 Jan 27, 2018; Manhattan, KS, USA; A general view of the center court logo before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

UConn Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTnxp_0hF9VDdF00 Feb 27, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies mascot holds roses during a break in the action against the Providence Friars in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zi4z8_0hF9VDdF00 The Oregon Duck leads fans in singing Shout during a timeout during the second half against USC Feb. 26, 2022 in Eugene, Ore.
Eug 022622 Uombb Usc 19

Iowa State Cyclones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqNZU_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot performs before the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament against the Kansas State Wildcats at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxOwz_0hF9VDdF00 Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.
Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCTIe_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 8, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot performs during the second half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TMA9_0hF9VDdF00 Kentucky Wildcats Oscar Tshiebwe (34) reacts to a foul call as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Kentucky Wildcats lead Auburn Tigers 33-29 at halftime.

Duke Blue Devils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqUu3_0hF9VDdF00 Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot dances on the court during a timeout against the Michigan State Spartans in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan reportedly walking away from football

We’ve been waiting for a major domino to fall in LSU’s tight quarterback battle this offseason, and that news came on Monday. According to a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic, sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan — who some considered the favorite to win the starting job — is walking away from the game of football after two injury-plagued seasons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Washington Dc#Recruiting#Ducks#Georgetown Hoyas#Capital One Arena#Stanford#The Utah Utes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Takeaways from Wisconsin Basketball’s French Exhibition Tour

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team concluded its 10-day, four-game exhibition tour across France on Monday; finishing said tour with a 4-0 record. “It got really physical, which is good,” said Gard in a post-game video. “I think it exposed things that our younger guys maybe weren’t accustomed to with college basketball. It won’t be quite this physical, but it’s still good for us.”
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy