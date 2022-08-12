ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge sides with Auditor McGuiness in Medicaid standoff

By Charlie Megginson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7tWb_0hF9VCkW00

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. (Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE)

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services must hand over Medicaid records to State Auditor Kathy McGuiness , a Superior Court judge ruled this week.

For nearly two years, McGuiness has been seeking access to the information , which she says her office needs to determine whether DHSS’s Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance is complying with federal and state requirements.

DHSS argued that the auditor of accounts has no authority to conduct performance audits of state agencies and that McGuiness’ duties are strictly limited to conducting after-the-fact financial audits of their spending.

“I disagree,” the judge wrote in his ruling .

Judge Craig Karsnitz called DHSS’s argument “unnecessarily convoluted,” and said, “the language of the Delaware statute is clear: a postaudit is an audit of a transaction or transactions after the fact, and a performance audit is a form of postaudit.”

“This decision is paramount,” McGuiness said in an interview with Delaware LIVE News. “The judge validated the position our office has taken for decades, which is that there are several different types of postaudits, including performance audits.”

McGuiness said she feels “vindicated” because her office can finally point to a legal precedent that recognizes her authority to investigate whether state agencies are using tax dollars responsibly.

When the General Assembly was considering legislation to create an independent inspector general’s office in Delaware, McGuiness wrote a letter arguing that the duties outlined in the bill were duplicative and that her office was already performing many of the duties that would be assigned to the inspector general.

Supporters of the bill took the same position as DHSS — that McGuiness is only authorized by law to audit financial transactions. With Karsnitz’s ruling, McGuiness feels the record has been set straight.

A spokeswoman for DHSS told the Associated Press that the agency is reviewing the ruling “and will take appropriate next steps.”

Why audit Medicaid?

The information McGuiness is seeking relates to 14 different categories of records, including a list of all Medicaid recipients during the last three fiscal years. She’s also seeking read-only access to Delaware’s Medicaid computer systems for two members of her team.

McGuiness subpoenaed the information in Aug. 2021 after DHSS refused to hand it over voluntarily, arguing that the release of that information was prohibited by law.

Ultimately, McGuiness hopes to determine whether DHSS effectively screens Medicaid applicants before approving or denying benefits.

Once she gets the information, it could turn out that “everything is in fantastic shape,” she said, “and that would be great.”

“We just want to make sure that Delawareans get a fair deal,” she said. “We’re going to keep fighting for access to data and information so my team can continue to do the good job that they do.”

DHSS wasn’t the only roadblock McGuiness faced leading up to the judge’s ruling.

“Our assigned attorney from the Department of Justice would not help us,” she said. “We had to figure out how to do our own subpoena and we had to show up at court by ourselves.”

In Feb. 2022, Gov. John Carney allowed the auditor’s office to retain outside legal counsel , something she said she’s “very grateful for.”

“I just didn’t feel comfortable trying to practice law,” she said. “I’m not a lawyer and I think it would be a liability.”

It’s not clear if DHSS plans to appeal the decision.

McGuiness on July 1 was acquitted on felony charges of ​​theft and intimidation after a three-week trial. She was found guilty on three misdemeanors: official misconduct, structuring and conflict of interest. The judge has yet to finalize the jury’s verdict .

She has maintained her innocence, argued she’s a victim of a political witch hunt, and is actively seeking re-election.

“I continue to go in the office on a daily basis and work hard for the people of Delaware,” she said. “People are worried about kitchen table issues. I know what it’s like to run a small business and to have to make payroll and make tough choices. So I’m just going to continue to do my job and listen to the people.”

Read the judge’s ruling below:

Delaware LIVE News

Here’s how science of reading will look in classrooms

Singing nursery rhymes, teaching letter sounds, and discussing what has been read are all ways you might see the science of reading incorporated into Delaware classrooms. Delaware’s 151st General Assembly raised awareness of using brain research to help students learn how to read when it passed a couple of bills that made using the science part of state law. Educators, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

Colleagues remember 2 Maryland filmmakers who died in I-95 crash in Delaware

Two Maryland filmmakers died Thursday in a car crash after filming in Philadelphia. Delaware State Police said Martin Whittier and Nate Brubaker were traveling southbound on I-95 near Newark, Delaware, around 10:20 p.m. when their BMW M2 stalled in the dark middle lane near Churchman Road. They were reportedly struck...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year

DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

First State program providing resources for parents to address inequities in school systems

DELAWARE-Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program is a new initiative that was rolled out this year to help parents address equity issues in school districts. Devon Hynson, the Project Director of the Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program, said the program started as a result of a lawsuit that happened where the State of Delaware was being sued for educational inequities. As part of a settlement agreement, money would go to making this advocacy program to try to protect the rights of students in the school system. So, anytime a parent feels their rights have been violated within a school system, the program tries to work collectively with the system to try to remedy the violation that’s happened.
DELAWARE STATE
