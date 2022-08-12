BREAKING: 5-star SF Mookie Cook announces commitment to Oregon Ducks
They did it once, and now they’ve done it again.
Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks added a massive piece to the 2023 recruiting class, snagging a commitment from 5-star small forward Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook on Friday afternoon. Cook chose the Ducks over the Kentucky Wildcats, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Arizona Wildcats.
Cook, who is rated as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 class, previously committed to the Ducks earlier this year. He announced his de-commitment in June, claiming that he wanted to open up his recruitment once again.
Since then, Oregon has landed 5-star PF Kwame Evans, the No. 8 ranked player in the class, someone who Cook has a close relationship with. There’s been a feeling that the two desired to play at the college level together, and now it will happen.
The next step in the process is getting both Evans and Cook to sign on the dotted line with the Ducks, solidifying what could be one of the best recruiting classes in Oregon’s history.
Film
Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
|5
|98
|AZ
|SF
Rivals
|5
|N/A
|AZ
|SF
ESPN
|5
|94
|AZ
|SF
On3 Recruiting
|5
|97.7
|AZ
|SF
247 Composite
|5
|0.9977
|AZ
|SF
Vitals
Hometown
|Jefferson, Oregon
Projected Position
|Small Forward
Height
|6-foot-7
Weight
|200 pounds
Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022
- De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022
Top Schools
- Oregon Ducks
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Arizona Wildcats
1
1
Comments / 0