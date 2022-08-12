ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

BREAKING: 5-star SF Mookie Cook announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UH2P9_0hF9VBrn00

They did it once, and now they’ve done it again.

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks added a massive piece to the 2023 recruiting class, snagging a commitment from 5-star small forward Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook on Friday afternoon. Cook chose the Ducks over the Kentucky Wildcats, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Arizona Wildcats.

Cook, who is rated as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 class, previously committed to the Ducks earlier this year. He announced his de-commitment in June, claiming that he wanted to open up his recruitment once again.

Since then, Oregon has landed 5-star PF Kwame Evans, the No. 8 ranked player in the class, someone who Cook has a close relationship with. There’s been a feeling that the two desired to play at the college level together, and now it will happen.

The next step in the process is getting both Evans and Cook to sign on the dotted line with the Ducks, solidifying what could be one of the best recruiting classes in Oregon’s history.

Film

Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5 98 AZ SF

Rivals

5 N/A AZ SF

ESPN

5 94 AZ SF

On3 Recruiting

5 97.7 AZ SF

247 Composite

5 0.9977 AZ SF

Vitals

Hometown

Jefferson, Oregon

Projected Position

Small Forward

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

200 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022
  • De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Kentucky Wildcats
  • Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Arizona Wildcats

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Eugene, OR
College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan reportedly walking away from football

We’ve been waiting for a major domino to fall in LSU’s tight quarterback battle this offseason, and that news came on Monday. According to a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic, sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan — who some considered the favorite to win the starting job — is walking away from the game of football after two injury-plagued seasons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Altman
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Oregon Ducks#The Kentucky Wildcats#Arizona Wildcats#Az Sf Rivals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State freshman Ken Talley enters transfer portal, removed from roster

One of Penn State’s key additions in the Class of 2022 has already stepped foot into the NCAA transfer portal. Ken Talley, a four-star edge rusher from Philadelphia, has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal and he is no longer listed on the team’s official roster on the team’s website. Talley was the final member of Penn State’s Class of 2022 to join the program on campus, and it looks like he will be the first to leave it as well. The sudden loss of Talley is a tough one for Penn State, as he had been committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy