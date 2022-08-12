BREAKING: 5-star SF Mookie Cook announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

They did it once, and now they’ve done it again.

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks added a massive piece to the 2023 recruiting class, snagging a commitment from 5-star small forward Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook on Friday afternoon. Cook chose the Ducks over the Kentucky Wildcats, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Arizona Wildcats.

Cook, who is rated as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 class, previously committed to the Ducks earlier this year. He announced his de-commitment in June, claiming that he wanted to open up his recruitment once again.

Since then, Oregon has landed 5-star PF Kwame Evans, the No. 8 ranked player in the class, someone who Cook has a close relationship with. There’s been a feeling that the two desired to play at the college level together, and now it will happen.

The next step in the process is getting both Evans and Cook to sign on the dotted line with the Ducks, solidifying what could be one of the best recruiting classes in Oregon’s history.

Film

Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 AZ SF Rivals 5 N/A AZ SF ESPN 5 94 AZ SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF

Vitals

Hometown Jefferson, Oregon Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022

De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Kentucky Wildcats

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Arizona Wildcats

