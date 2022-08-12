ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Grand Teton National Park Rangers Conduct Three Major Rescues in Less Than 24 Hours

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbRbX_0hF9V0F300

Using the short-haul technique, Grand Teton National Park rangers were able to save three young visitors in less than 24 hours time.

As park officials define, short-haul is a rescue technique where an individual or individuals, often with gear, are suspended below the helicopter on a 150 to 250 foot rope. And Grand Teton National Park Rangers used the live-saving technique in three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week, the park cites in their latest media release.

The first came on Monday, August 8. At approximately 1:30 PM, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center would receive a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Grand Teton’s Surprise Lake. Park rangers were immediately flown via the Teton Interagency helicopter to a landing zone near Surprise Lake. Approaching the patient on foot, they found she needed to be transported via short-haul out of the backcountry.

She was taken to Lupine Meadows via helicopter, from where she was transported via ambulance to St. John’s Health – and her life was saved.

With helicopter-based short-haul, rescuers have direct access to an injured party, which is critical in the steep, rocky terrain of the Teton Range. The park often uses the technique for Search & Rescue, as much of Grand Teton National Park is inaccessible via helicopter landing.

Just Two Hours Later…

There was little time for rangers to recoup, as the next distress call came in at approx. 3:30 PM Monday afternoon. Just two hours after their first rescue call, a visitor reported their friend, a 22-year-old female, had hurt her back after jumping into Phelps Lake via “Jump Rock,” a popular feature in Grand Teton.

Unable to walk more than a few steps at a time, park rangers flew the young visitor via helicopter to Phelps Lake for evaluation. There, it was determined she needed to be transported via short-haul to White Grass Ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0ueX_0hF9V0F300
Cabin under cloudy skies of Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Hopefully the young woman is okay, as she declined further medical transport at that time. This allowed for a reprieve for park rangers, but it wouldn’t last long.

Third Grand Teton Rescue in 24 Hours Comes in at 8 AM

First-thing Tuesday morning, a climber traversing Teewinot Mountain to Mount Owen fell several-hundred-feet, un-roped, off the side of their incline. His climbing partner called Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at approx. 8 AM, reporting their friend’s “severe head injury, and possibly broken bones in his extremities,” the park’s release cites.

Park rangers immediately responded via the Teton Interagency helicopter and placed four rangers and rescue gear via helicopter short-haul to the accident site. The injured visitor, a 24-year-old male, was then treated and flown to Lupine Meadows.

There, an emergency physician, park ambulance crew, and air ambulance crew further stabilized the climber. He was then transported via Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further care.

As this beyond-intense 24-hour period shows, August is a busy time for Grand Teton National Park search and rescue personnel. Backcountry activity increases in the Tetons in the summer, and it is imperative that all visitors brush up on safety information ahead of visiting.

Grand Teton National Park’s ‘Basic’ Backcountry Safety Recommendations

When traveling into the Grand Teton backcountry, remember to plan ahead. And always follow these basic recommendations:

  • Set a reasonable objective based on your group’s experience
  • When planning a hike or climb, make sure it is well within the abilities of your least experienced group member
  • Know the weather forecast and be prepared for rain, snow, ice, and cold
  • Temperatures and precipitation patterns can change rapidly in the high elevations of the Tetons
  • Pay special attention when descending and moving across slippery surfaces
  • Most mountain accidents occur on the descent.
  • Don’t be afraid to turn around
  • “Summit fever” can be the greatest hazard of all.
  • Research your intended route by consulting topographic maps, guidebooks, and rangers
  • Always tell a friend or family member your route, and when you intend to return
  • Be prepared to care for yourself or your partner in case of an injury
  • Carry the equipment, food and water necessary to stay out longer than you expect

Stay safe out there, Outsiders. Be sure to visit Grand Teton National Park’s NPS website for further information ahead of any visit.

For more on the park itself, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Grand Teton National Park next.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#St John S Health#Search Rescue
Outsider.com

Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Outsider.com

Arizona Man Rescued From Raging Flood After Getting Stranded on Top of His Jeep

This past Friday, a 75-year-old man in Arizona was rescued from on top of his Jeep after a rushing flood stranded him. An onlooker saw the man drive into the waters around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12. He drove into this wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. The Mohave County Sheriff’s office confirmed this in their news release. They report that the fast-rushing water tipped the Jeep over on its side. The bystander then called 911 and reported that the Jeep’s driver sat on top of his overturned car.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend

As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
BAR HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Hog Wild: Texas Pigs Raise Huge Safety Concerns for Local Residents

It’s safe to say things got hog wild in a Texas town. Recently, residents had to do a double take when they spotted several wild hogs running through a neighborhood. Ross Martinez, a life-long Texan, said he’d never seen anything like it. Later, his dog rounded up the two wild hogs in a nearby field. Martinez and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) suspect the area’s dry conditions caused the surprise intruders to make a pit stop in the small town.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Georgia

With 63 state parks inside Georgia’s borders, there really isn’t a bad campsite to pick from. Each one offers a unique view of the Peach State, from its blackwater swamps to its towering pine trees. Home to the North Georgia Mountains, one of the state’s most popular attractions...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

New Study Warns of Weather Disaster ‘Larger Than Any in World History’ in California

The western United States is dealing with weather disasters in the form of monster drought and heatwaves right now, but there’s more extreme weather that could threaten California in particular. Megafloods could be on the horizon for the state, according to a new study. Because of climate change, heavy rainfall and subsequently intense flooding are more likely. We’re talking floods that could submerge cities, causing millions of people to lose their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear and Cubs Have an Absolute Blast Playing on Hammock in Incredible Clip

A pair of black bear cubs and their mom were caught playing in a hammock in the North Carolina woods recently, and they look like they’re having a great time. This is definitely an adorable, must-see video. Sometimes, it’s not all bear encounters and learning how to protect yourself from them. Occasionally it’s adorable videos of these animals doing cute things.
SARALAND, AL
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Fishermen Catch Rare Blue Lobster in Maine, Will Keep it in Restaurant Tank

Blue lobsters are incredibly rare. Obviously, as noted by the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster, their primary color is red. This past weekend, on Thursday, a father and son fishing duo caught an extremely rare blue lobster. It’s noted that the chances of the catch are incredibly slim. The family now proudly displays the crustacean in a tank at their family restaurant. They plan to release the lobster back into the wild within a week or so.
PORTLAND, ME
Outsider.com

Mom Saves Her Kids by Tying Them All Together With Vacuum Cord During Kentucky Floods: VIDEO

What lengths would you go to protect your children? This Kentucky mother is recalling the horrific moment she had to ask herself that same question. When catastrophic flooding ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky earlier last month, Jessica Willett, a Kentucky native, and mother of two, had to act fast if she was going to keep herself and her children alive.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

542K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy