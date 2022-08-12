ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robbery during...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Boynton Beach cancels police merger talks with PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Boynton Beach canceled merger talks between its police department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In a letter, the sheriff's office said the city notified PBSO on Aug. 12 that the city had "a substantial pension fund liability that affects the merger."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
PBSO to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will carry Narcan. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced the change in departmental policy in a letter to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, is often used...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Officer involved in fatal crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (CBS12) — A Coconut Creek police officer was involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer. Investigators say the collision occurred just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.
Berkshire Elementary School placed on lockdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office served a warrant nearby on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County School district said Berkshire Elementary School was placed on code red after deputies were in the neighboring community serving a warrant. The school district also said that all students and staff are safe and accounted for.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Good Samaritan rescues man floating in the water

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A Good Samaritan rescued a man floating in the water by the Sebastian Inlet on Monday morning. The U.S. Coastguard says the man was found at around 9:30 a.m., wearing his life jacket near the Sebastian Inlet. Fort Pierce rescuers recovered the man's jet ski...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Elevated rain chances to start the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County, including Greenacres until 7:15 p.m. Minor flooding is possible as an additional one to two inches is expected. LATEST FORECAST. We finally saw some downpours over the weekend and we'll likely see...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

