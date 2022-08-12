Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robbery during...
Boynton Beach cancels police merger talks with PBSO
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Boynton Beach canceled merger talks between its police department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In a letter, the sheriff's office said the city notified PBSO on Aug. 12 that the city had "a substantial pension fund liability that affects the merger."
Wrong car, wrong chase: Teen robber on supervised release for 5 days back behind bars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager on supervised release for less than a week is back in jail after jumping out of a car that was chased all over town, and he'd only been free for five days. This happened on a Monday afternoon, June 13. The...
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
PBSO to carry Narcan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will carry Narcan. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced the change in departmental policy in a letter to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, is often used...
Deputies brave inferno and explosion to rescue unconscious man on boat
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office braved an inferno and explosion on a boat to rescue an unresponsive man. The explosion happened Sunday night in the Mantee Pocket near Pirates Cove. In video from a home security camera, the deputies with the Marine Unit...
'I will burn your trailer and kill you' threat lands man in jail for 5th time in a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The story behind a man's arrest this week isn't complicated, but it's his fifth in Palm Beach County in the past year, and deals with his fourth, when he was charged with four counts involving domestic battery. He and his alleged victim have...
Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
Officer involved in fatal crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (CBS12) — A Coconut Creek police officer was involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer. Investigators say the collision occurred just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.
Berkshire Elementary School placed on lockdown
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office served a warrant nearby on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County School district said Berkshire Elementary School was placed on code red after deputies were in the neighboring community serving a warrant. The school district also said that all students and staff are safe and accounted for.
Boat fire on Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
Good Samaritan rescues man floating in the water
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A Good Samaritan rescued a man floating in the water by the Sebastian Inlet on Monday morning. The U.S. Coastguard says the man was found at around 9:30 a.m., wearing his life jacket near the Sebastian Inlet. Fort Pierce rescuers recovered the man's jet ski...
Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
Man's body found in a North Palm Beach home, police conducting death investigation
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was discovered in a North Palm Beach home on Monday morning, police are conducting a death investigation. The body was found in a home off of Lighthouse Drive and Lagoon Drive, officers are still at the scene investigating the cause of death.
Elevated rain chances to start the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County, including Greenacres until 7:15 p.m. Minor flooding is possible as an additional one to two inches is expected. LATEST FORECAST. We finally saw some downpours over the weekend and we'll likely see...
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
