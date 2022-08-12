WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office served a warrant nearby on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County School district said Berkshire Elementary School was placed on code red after deputies were in the neighboring community serving a warrant. The school district also said that all students and staff are safe and accounted for.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO