KIRO 7 Seattle

Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
kpq.com

Man Dead From Sunday Evening Head-On Crash Near Pateros

A 39-year-old Pateros man is dead from a head-on crash near Pateros. Troopers say Tao Stettler was driving southbound on SR 153 west of Pateros at about 5:30 Sunday evening when his SUV crossed the center-line and hit a northbound pickup truck head-on. He was taken to Three Rivers Hospital,...
PATEROS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle

Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
KING 5

Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman, identified as Nicole Lyons, at around...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

County’s Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station to re-open Sunday

Snohomish County, Wash., August 13, 2022 – The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station (SWRTS) was closed on Saturday, August 13 due to an on-site fire which has since been addressed. The SWRTS will reopen on Sunday, August 14, however there is likely to be a slowdown in service and longer wait times.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA

