Read full article on original website
Related
wsgw.com
Accused Judge Relieved of In-Person Duties
A judge accused of sexual misconduct has been relieved of in person duties until his resignation goes into effect in November. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused by former MSU law student and intern Grace Ketzner of inappropriate comments and actions while she worked for Farah, who filed a formal complaint with the university last September, as well as the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission. An investigation found Farah violated Title IX policies regarding harassment. Last Friday, the court removed Farah from his in person docket after consulting with the State Court Administrative Office.
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice News
Gov. Whitmer announces state of emergency in four counties after water main break
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency of Lapeer County, Macomb County, Oakland County and St. Clair County following the water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s substation. The break has caused a boil water advisory for several communities within Michigan. “We are drawing...
Bay City woman charged with threatening neighbors with gun during Father’s Day party
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is facing four felonies after allegedly pulling a gun on her neighbors during an afternoon Father’s Day gathering. About 4 p.m. on June 19, police responded to a gun-related incident at a house in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue. The caller, a 35-year-old woman, said her next-door neighbor Mary C. Taylor was waving a cocked handgun around from her own front porch. She added Taylor’s husband was banging on her house, trying to get people to come outside and fight, police reports contained in court files state.
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation
Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Today's top stories include an...
Police investigating overnight shooting of man in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- Police are investigating the shooting of a man overnight in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Saginaw police officers and MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Dillon St., east of Unity Park on the city’s North Side.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Missing Burton area woman located, police say person of interest is in custody
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the woman has been located and the person of interest has been taken into custody. The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was...
kisswtlz.com
Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents
About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
WNEM
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
wsgw.com
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
Comments / 0