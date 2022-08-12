ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This California County Houses The Most Natives

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Many people move to California each year, and can you blame them? The Golden State is home to the second most populated city in America and also sees some of the best weather. Other locations that attract people to California include picturesque beaches, national parks, and bays. This specific California County is known for housing a population that is almost entirely native. With so many state transplants, it is rare for this county to house so many natives as it does. The county that houses the most natives in the entire state is located very close to mountains and two large cities.

According to Stacker , Calaveras County houses more natives than any other county in the state. Of the 45,828 people who live in the area, 34,719 of them were born there. Stacker mentioned that nearly 76% of the population are native to the area. On the opposite side of the spectrum, San Francisco is made up of the most transplants.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the county with the most natives:

"In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates."

