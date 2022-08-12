Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
wmay.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
wmay.com
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases,...
WCIA
Illinois State Fair Economic Impact to Springfield Area
Eleven days of fun, entertainment, and fair food draws a lot of people to the Springfield area. Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance sees the difference when events like the State Fair take place. President and CEO Ryan McCrady shares more insight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
wmay.com
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
wmay.com
Country Artist Chris Young To Perform At State Fair Governor’s Day Rally Wednesday
It’s a new twist on Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. Traditionally, the party in power in Illinois celebrates Governor’s Day with a political rally and speeches on the director’s lawn of the state fairgrounds. But this year, Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign has decided to turn the event into a concert. While there will still be some speeches during the midday event Wednesday, the featured attraction will now be a free concert featuring country artist Chris Young.
wmay.com
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People’s Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myradiolink.com
HSHS Announces Appointment of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD, IL (August 11, 2022) – Effective today, HSHS announced the appointment of Chad Markham, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., to serve in an additional leadership role as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. “I am...
WAND TV
Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
wmay.com
Springfield School Board Approves Letter Of Intent For Legacy Pointe Sports Complex
The Springfield school board has adopted a letter of intent that would grant a property tax abatement to the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe, in exchange for giving District 186 athletic teams access to the facility. Under the agreement, the district would forego increased property taxes for the site...
wmay.com
Illinois farmers raise concerns over tax implications from Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law after President Joe Biden added his signature to the $740 billion bill that increases taxes to pay for a variety of things. Farmers have some concerns. The measure allocates nearly $370 billion toward renewable energy subsidies. It also...
wmay.com
Lawsuit claims company is misleading the public regarding natural gas
(The Center Square) – A public interest advocate says a lawsuit filed against an East Coast gas company for "greenwashing" methane gas should send a message to gas companies in Illinois. A first-of-its-kind lawsuit has been filed against Washington Gas alleging the company is misleading customers on the environmental...
nprillinois.org
Dr. Albert Capati: dentist by day, musician by night | Community Voices
Dr. Albert Capati is a dentist and the owner of Capati Dental in Springfield, Ill. He has also performed with several bands and in several theatrical productions. He spoke to Community Voices about the lesser known aspects of dentistry, and he shared how he got his start performing in shows in Springfield.
consultant360.com
Caught in the Act: Thrombus Straddling a Patent Foramen Ovale
1NRI Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Atluri R, Kolluru A. Caught in the act: thrombus straddling a patent foramen ovale. Consultant. 2020;60(6):e6. doi:10.25270/con.2020.04.00010. Received December 10, 2019. Accepted March 31, 2020. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Anuradha Kolluru, MD, Illinois Heart Specialists, 2300 N Edward...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Votes To Increase Lake Lot Fees; Recognizes Jenny Moats
Taylorville City Council met Monday evening at the Municipal Building for their bimonthly meeting. Everyone was present except for Alderman Chris Skultety. The board recognized Jenny Moats for her volunteerism for the many Taylorville athletics sports activities. The board approved the street design pavement updates and approved promoting Captain Cody Rogers to Assistant Fire Chief.
Comments / 0