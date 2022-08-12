ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
wmay.com

$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases,...
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
wmay.com

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home

When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois

The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
wmay.com

Country Artist Chris Young To Perform At State Fair Governor’s Day Rally Wednesday

It’s a new twist on Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. Traditionally, the party in power in Illinois celebrates Governor’s Day with a political rally and speeches on the director’s lawn of the state fairgrounds. But this year, Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign has decided to turn the event into a concert. While there will still be some speeches during the midday event Wednesday, the featured attraction will now be a free concert featuring country artist Chris Young.
WAND TV

Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
wmay.com

Lawsuit claims company is misleading the public regarding natural gas

(The Center Square) – A public interest advocate says a lawsuit filed against an East Coast gas company for "greenwashing" methane gas should send a message to gas companies in Illinois. A first-of-its-kind lawsuit has been filed against Washington Gas alleging the company is misleading customers on the environmental...
nprillinois.org

Dr. Albert Capati: dentist by day, musician by night | Community Voices

Dr. Albert Capati is a dentist and the owner of Capati Dental in Springfield, Ill. He has also performed with several bands and in several theatrical productions. He spoke to Community Voices about the lesser known aspects of dentistry, and he shared how he got his start performing in shows in Springfield.
consultant360.com

Caught in the Act: Thrombus Straddling a Patent Foramen Ovale

1NRI Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Atluri R, Kolluru A. Caught in the act: thrombus straddling a patent foramen ovale. Consultant. 2020;60(6):e6. doi:10.25270/con.2020.04.00010. Received December 10, 2019. Accepted March 31, 2020. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Anuradha Kolluru, MD, Illinois Heart Specialists, 2300 N Edward...
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville City Council Votes To Increase Lake Lot Fees; Recognizes Jenny Moats

Taylorville City Council met Monday evening at the Municipal Building for their bimonthly meeting. Everyone was present except for Alderman Chris Skultety. The board recognized Jenny Moats for her volunteerism for the many Taylorville athletics sports activities. The board approved the street design pavement updates and approved promoting Captain Cody Rogers to Assistant Fire Chief.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

