It’s a new twist on Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. Traditionally, the party in power in Illinois celebrates Governor’s Day with a political rally and speeches on the director’s lawn of the state fairgrounds. But this year, Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign has decided to turn the event into a concert. While there will still be some speeches during the midday event Wednesday, the featured attraction will now be a free concert featuring country artist Chris Young.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO