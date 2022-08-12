One-on-one with Anna Paulina Luna: Her views on banning oil exports, ‘pork’ infrastructure spending, vaccines

Read full article on original website
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Cuba accepts technical assistance from the United States to control fire in Matanzas
Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'
The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
Anger grows in Haiti over weapons trafficking from U.S. after guns shipped as church donations
PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 28 (Reuters) - A string of recent arms-trafficking scandals in Haiti, including the discovery of weapons in a shipping container labeled as church donations, has ignited anger over a steady flow of U.S. guns that are fueling rampant gang violence.
Mexican President Lopez Obrador sparks concerns after tough statements on US energy dispute
A potentially costly US-led complaint against Mexico's energy policy has stirred considerable concern inside the Mexican government in spite of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's defiant attitude, officials and people close to the matter say. Last week, the US Trade Representative demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico, arguing Lopez Obrador's...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
700+ migrants cross into Texas in 1 day; Rep says Guatemala pres offered to help but Biden 'won't even call'
More than 700 migrants were spotted by Fox News crossing the southern border into the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday, amid an ongoing border crisis that is showing no signs of stopping. Cameras recorded footage of large groups, including one group of 290 people, mostly single...
Nicaragua's presidential couple in insatiable bid for power, experts say
First they jailed their opponents, now they've set their sights on the Catholic Church: Nicaragua's first couple -- President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo -- are in a bid for absolute control over the lives of citizens, experts say. And now, the Catholic Church has become the last bastion of resistance and rebellion against the government, riling the presidential couple.
Texas governor sends migrants to New York City as immigration standoff accelerates
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Friday he has started to send buses carrying migrants to New York City in an effort to push responsibility for border crossers to Democratic mayors and U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Zelensky warns Zaporizhzhia 'catastrophe' would threaten whole of Europe
A "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday. The plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March, not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s Rocket-Toting Robot Dog Is Chinese, For Sale On Alibaba
A robot dog armed with an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher at the Army 2022 exhibition in Russia. RIA Novosti captureRussia's oddly cloth-wrapped rocket-armed robot dog appears to be a consumer-grade type that you can buy from Chinese marketplace websites.
Texas-Mexico corridor expansion a top priority for future of border trade
A recent meeting by Texas and Mexican officials highlighted the need for expanding transportation corridors on the border in South Texas to better foster trade between the two nations.
Asylum seekers endure harsh life in Juarez as they wait out Title 42
“For people seeking a state of protection, their choice is not necessarily to be in Ciudad Juarez; their choice, if they had their vision, is to be with relatives in the United States and be safe." Marisa Limon Garza, senior director for advocacy and programming at the Hope Border Institute in El Paso:
