ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Final location of missing Truckee teen’s phone is revealed

Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago. Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy