kentuckytoday.com
Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
Ky. Baptist leaders call for prayer, cooperation as DOJ probe into SBC unfolds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist leaders applauded Southern Baptist Convention leadership for cooperating with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and asked Kentucky Baptists to pray as the probe unfolds. Multiple SBC entity leaders and SBC President Bart Barber pledged to “fully and completely cooperate with...
California Soul Food Cookout and Festival to Benefit Regional Charities
PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
