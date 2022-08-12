ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lorrie Shelton
3d ago

I don’t understand how the mother will recover. I had three children and one of them died. I still had my two and if I hadn’t, I would have wound up in the ground. How is she going to find a reason to move forward? He wanted to destroy her. How very efficient of him.

John Sommers
3d ago

People who do this are selfish. Look at all the people having to Grieve & Suffer. So So sorry 4 the survivor's 💔

Monique Johnson
2d ago

Our stupid laws aren the problem. A man can assault a woman get her pregnant and still grt custody. He can beat his baby mama and still keep custody. He can be a violent offender/ registered STILL get custody. Men say they have to rights when it comes to kids but that is a dang lie. All a man has to do is exert his rights and he gets what he wants. The police, out laws, failed that family.

