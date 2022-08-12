ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Juvenile charged in May homicide, Henrico Police still looking for information

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile male has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a homicide that took place near the Richmond Raceway on May 19.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers became aware of a shooting on the night of Thursday, May 19 on the 3800 block of Delmont Street after 24-year-old Deonte’ Deron Price drove himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In court filing, Stoney tells his side of ex-police chief’s early departure

Investigators found several cartridge casings at the scene, as well as several vehicles that were hit with bullets while parked.

On Friday, August 12, a juvenile male was taken into custody on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Price’s death. The case is still being investigated and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

