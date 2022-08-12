Juvenile charged in May homicide, Henrico Police still looking for information

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile male has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a homicide that took place near the Richmond Raceway on May 19.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers became aware of a shooting on the night of Thursday, May 19 on the 3800 block of Delmont Street after 24-year-old Deonte’ Deron Price drove himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators found several cartridge casings at the scene, as well as several vehicles that were hit with bullets while parked.

On Friday, August 12, a juvenile male was taken into custody on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Price’s death. The case is still being investigated and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.