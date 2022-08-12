This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO