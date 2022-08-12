Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
theburn.com
Retail plans submitted for Kincora in Loudoun
Once complete, the mighty Kincora project will take up a huge swath of land straddling the line between Ashburn and Sterling. It aspires to be filled with residential townhomes and apartments, streets filled with retail shops and restaurants, hotels, nature walks through the trees where herons nest — and not one, but two world class museums.
alxnow.com
Stonebridge submits plans for Victory Center demolition and redevelopment
After a long, troubled history: a final defeat nears for the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue). Stonebridge has submitted concepts to the city that would entail the demolition of the long-vacant Victory Center office building and converting the site into townhouses. While Stonebridge has previously expressed a hope to get...
ffxnow.com
Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election
Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
alxnow.com
These restaurants, salons and other businesses are for sale in Alexandria
Ready to expand your horizons with a brick and mortar?. The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in Alexandria. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
ffxnow.com
Expanded W&OD Trail, Occoquan adventure center and more planned for Fairfax County
Within the next decade, Fairfax County could see pedestrians and bicyclists split up along its stretch of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, among other potential changes at its regional parks. In a new, five-year strategic plan released last Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
New Loudoun County elementary school wins top recognition for energy efficient design
New Loudoun County elementary school wins top recognition for energy efficient design. A brand new elementary school opening in Loudoun County is raising the roof on solar energy. The Elaine Thompson Elementary School is the first school in Sterling to have solar panels built into its design, providing 40 percent of the school’s power needs.
loudounnow.com
Retirement Community Opposes Fast Food Restaurant Plans
Households in the Regency at Belmont Chase retirement community next to a proposed drive-through fast food restaurant have voiced unanimous opposition to the proposal. Developer Regency Centers has filed an application for a zoning special exception to permit an auto service and gas station flanking a commercial area under construction along Claiborne Parkway. The fast food restaurant would be at the intersection of Claiborne Parkway and Belmont Chapel Drive, next to townhouses in the retirement community on Stewart Gap Terrace and Hanes Hall Terrace.
WTOP
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling
Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fields Could Light Up in Alexandria
Several fields at local schools and parks could be getting new lights, which could extend the hours that local soccer, baseball, football and lacrosse players can use city facilities. The October Planning Commission docket includes multiple special use permit requests for new stadium lights at Francis C. Hammond Middle School,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Journal
Data center decisions won’t wait for drinking water study, Virginia board decides
Elected officials in a Northern Virginia county have rejected a move that would have paused decisions on several major development projects until experts could evaluate the potential impacts to a major drinking water supply. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 2 to go forward with the...
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Back to school celebrations
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Teachers are already back to work at FCPS and gearing up for #FirstDayFairfax. Hard...
travelnoire.com
Job Alert: Hilton Hotels' Headquarters To Create 350 Jobs In Virginia Over The Next Five Years
If you’re located in or near Fairfax County, Virginia, we have a job alert for you. Leading hospitality Hilton Hotels will upgrade its headquarters in Fairfax Country, including a plan to create 350 new jobs within the next 5 years. Northern Virginia’s impact on Hilton. Chris Nassetta, President...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Man Hospitalized After Bailey’s Crossroads Stabbing — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening after being stabbed in the 6000 block of Argyle Drive on Saturday (Aug. 13). According to police, who later said the man’s condition had improved, the stabbing occurred outside after an argument. [FCPD/Twitter]
ffxnow.com
New future thawing for former Ice House Café in Herndon
The empty shell of one of Herndon’s longest-running restaurants — the Ice House Cafe — is poised for a new future. A future restaurant is planned for the location, according to Dennis Holste, the town’s economic development manager. Town spokesperson Anne Curtis clarified that a formal...
ggwash.org
Virginia bucks ridership trends with intercity bus routes
This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
ffxnow.com
Herndon police department to upgrade ‘antiquated’ body cameras
The Herndon Police Department is poised to upgrade its body camera equipment five years after the program officially began. Police spokesperson Lisa Herndon tells FFXNow that move was necessary because the police department’s old system became “antiquated.”. The new system offers better image quality, and officers can also...
Comments / 0