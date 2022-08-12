ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

theburn.com

Retail plans submitted for Kincora in Loudoun

Once complete, the mighty Kincora project will take up a huge swath of land straddling the line between Ashburn and Sterling. It aspires to be filled with residential townhomes and apartments, streets filled with retail shops and restaurants, hotels, nature walks through the trees where herons nest — and not one, but two world class museums.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Stonebridge submits plans for Victory Center demolition and redevelopment

After a long, troubled history: a final defeat nears for the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue). Stonebridge has submitted concepts to the city that would entail the demolition of the long-vacant Victory Center office building and converting the site into townhouses. While Stonebridge has previously expressed a hope to get...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election

Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
RESTON, VA
alxnow.com

These restaurants, salons and other businesses are for sale in Alexandria

Ready to expand your horizons with a brick and mortar?. The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in Alexandria. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
City
Vienna, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Herndon, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Retirement Community Opposes Fast Food Restaurant Plans

Households in the Regency at Belmont Chase retirement community next to a proposed drive-through fast food restaurant have voiced unanimous opposition to the proposal. Developer Regency Centers has filed an application for a zoning special exception to permit an auto service and gas station flanking a commercial area under construction along Claiborne Parkway. The fast food restaurant would be at the intersection of Claiborne Parkway and Belmont Chapel Drive, next to townhouses in the retirement community on Stewart Gap Terrace and Hanes Hall Terrace.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling

Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
ROCKVILLE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fields Could Light Up in Alexandria

Several fields at local schools and parks could be getting new lights, which could extend the hours that local soccer, baseball, football and lacrosse players can use city facilities. The October Planning Commission docket includes multiple special use permit requests for new stadium lights at Francis C. Hammond Middle School,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: Back to school celebrations

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Teachers are already back to work at FCPS and gearing up for #FirstDayFairfax. Hard...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Man Hospitalized After Bailey’s Crossroads Stabbing — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening after being stabbed in the 6000 block of Argyle Drive on Saturday (Aug. 13). According to police, who later said the man’s condition had improved, the stabbing occurred outside after an argument. [FCPD/Twitter]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New future thawing for former Ice House Café in Herndon

The empty shell of one of Herndon’s longest-running restaurants — the Ice House Cafe — is poised for a new future. A future restaurant is planned for the location, according to Dennis Holste, the town’s economic development manager. Town spokesperson Anne Curtis clarified that a formal...
HERNDON, VA
ggwash.org

Virginia bucks ridership trends with intercity bus routes

This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.
VIRGINIA STATE
themunchonline.com

102 W. Deer Park Road

"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ffxnow.com

Herndon police department to upgrade ‘antiquated’ body cameras

The Herndon Police Department is poised to upgrade its body camera equipment five years after the program officially began. Police spokesperson Lisa Herndon tells FFXNow that move was necessary because the police department’s old system became “antiquated.”. The new system offers better image quality, and officers can also...
HERNDON, VA

