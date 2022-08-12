ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiTcg_0hF9PbPJ00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion.

Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway.

PREVIOUS: Crown Labs to build 60K SF warehouse as production growth continues at quick pace

CEO Jeff Bedard previously told News Channel 11 that the quickly growing company was in need of a new facility as it faced space constraints. On Friday, Bedard said it was an easy decision to remain in Johnson City while Crown Labs continues to grow.

We’ve moved over 50 families in here in the last five to six years,” Bedard said. “It’s a great place to be, and the community invests in us, so why wouldn’t we invest back in them?”

Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship

Crown Labs expects to move into the new warehouse during the first half of 2023. It will feature nearly 5,000 additional pallet locations and is expected to improve the company’s production process.

Local government leaders, including Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, joined Crown Labs at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday

In addition to its well-known “Blue Lizard” sunscreen, Crown Labs creates a variety of skincare products.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

AAA: Tennessee has nation’s 3rd-cheapest gas prices

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As gas prices continue their downward trend, The Auto Club Group announced Tennessee has some of the lowest prices in the United States. A release from AAA on Monday states that Tennessee’s gas prices dropped another 12 cents on average in the last week. The state’s average cost of gas […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Kingsport Splash Pad closed Monday & Tuesday for repairs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made. A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Business
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery. In a casino activity report released on Monday, the lottery organization overseeing all casinos in Virginia said the newly opened […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues on the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Crown Laboratories#Crown Labs#K Sf#News Channel 11
Kingsport Times-News

Hard Rock Casino generates nearly $12 million in revenue

The Hard Rock Bristol Casino generated nearly $12 million in its first month of business, Virginia Lottery figures show. The Virginia Lottery released its first figures for the newly opened casino on Monday. According to a press release, the casino generated more than $2.1 million in taxes.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin

Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

ETSU observatory to host open house events each month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will reopen its observatory for open house events each month during the fall semester. During each open house, the telescopes will be set up for visitors to use and experts will be on hand to answer questions. An astronomer or physicist will also give a short […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Milligan University hosts Campus Work Day

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University held its annual Campus Work Day on Friday. From dusting tables and chairs to pressure washing and landscaping, faculty, staff and students came to campus to clean the university before the semester begins. With many helping hands, staff said it’s no wonder that the university is as beautiful as […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy