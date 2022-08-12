Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion.

Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway.

CEO Jeff Bedard previously told News Channel 11 that the quickly growing company was in need of a new facility as it faced space constraints. On Friday, Bedard said it was an easy decision to remain in Johnson City while Crown Labs continues to grow.

We’ve moved over 50 families in here in the last five to six years,” Bedard said. “It’s a great place to be, and the community invests in us, so why wouldn’t we invest back in them?”

Crown Labs expects to move into the new warehouse during the first half of 2023. It will feature nearly 5,000 additional pallet locations and is expected to improve the company’s production process.

Local government leaders, including Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, joined Crown Labs at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday

In addition to its well-known “Blue Lizard” sunscreen, Crown Labs creates a variety of skincare products.

