After joining the Fox & Falcon as executive chef a few months back, Kris Welz now has first-hand access to Garden State produce. A farmers’ market is held right behind the South Orange restaurant each Wednesday, giving Welz what he needs to easily branch out with his recipes. He kept the restaurant’s signature dishes after starting his new job, but has also been excited to introduce some of his own.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO