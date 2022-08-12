Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Suicide lifeline number in West Virginia one month into transition to 988
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16...
WSAZ
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
WSAZ
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
Metro News
NWS Charleston, Kanawha County officials review storm system, damage from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — In what resulted in Gov. Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties, some portions of those counties received up to five and six inches of rain overnight Sunday into Monday that resulted in flash flooding. The Kanawha County Emergency Operations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
WDTV
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia man gets 7 years for meth trafficking
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next seven years behind bars for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Department of Justice, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans was sentenced to prison Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a […]
Metro News
High water to start the day in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
woay.com
Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
WSAZ
Jury convicts man for multi-state online fraud scheme in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. The scheme defrauded victims through the use of fake online profiles. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money...
Government Technology
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia
(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntington Man Sentenced to More Than 18 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements...
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
woay.com
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary at State Fair on August 18
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.
WOWK
Reports of high water, flash flooding in Putnam, Kanawha counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues and significant flash flooding across Kanawha County Monday morning. In Charleston, there are a number of reports of high water from the area of Spring Street on the West Side to Greenbrier Street near Capitol High School. Sissonville is also seeing a number of areas of high water.
Comments / 1