Legacy Workshops Scheduled for Casper and Cheyenne
Considering your own legacy is the theme for AARP Wyoming sessions in Cheyenne and Casper. AARP Wyoming State Volunteer President Kate Sarosy will lead free Legacy events in Cheyenne on August 18 and Casper on September 14. Space at each of these free workshops is limited to the first 20...
shortgo.co
Money for nothing and your chicks for free
Let’s not forget who really pays the bills around here. We just finished CFD and, depending on your business, you saw the busiest, most haggard time of the year. Conversely, if your business is unrelated to foot traffic then you spent the week holding down the fort because your staff thinks Cheyenne day lasts for 10 days. Regardless of your situation, we owe you a giant THANK YOU!!! Money for nothing is a fairytale, but it is a good song from the British band Dire Straits. Our small businesses work hard, and I am proud of them. I believe we have some of the greatest small business leaders in America, and I am humbled by their continued support of their community and Chamber of Commerce. Cheyenne, we are blessed. So, remember to Shop Local, Shop Small, and please tell these folks, “Thank you!” After all, they are the ones who pay the bills, and it will be a dark day if we ever forget it.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/6/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!
The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!
Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic
Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
shortgo.co
To three little pigs, Inflation seems like the big bad wolf!
Do you remember the story of the three little pigs? Two of them weren’t very smart about their construction choices, but they all must have been taught financial literacy in school because they did own a home. Housing certainly continues to plague Cheyenne as we watch millions of dollars per year drive to Colorado as citizens seek housing. Our homebuilders are working hard to fix this issue, but they have been struggling from labor shortages, supply chain issues, and rising property costs. Regardless of them trying to build with straw or brick, the market has just out paced them. I wish I could say that housing has been the only victim of inflation, but factually every business in Cheyenne has felt the lash of its whip. Currently, the “Inflation Reduction Act” has been adding to the pain. The first page of any economics book (okay, maybe page 2) would tell you that increasing taxes on business in inflationary times might be the breath that blows down the house.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue extinguishes early morning fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A carelessly placed burning cigarette started a fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages to a home in the 5000 block of Ridge Road this morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said. Crews arrived at the scene at 3:37 a.m. and found a single-story family residence on...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Sheriff gives Bocanegra update
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rocsand Bocanegra, aged 42, was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 52-year-old Jess Smith. Monday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8th. Bocanegra fled the scene before deputies...
shortgo.co
Chamber of Commerce Endorses Candidates for 2022 Elections
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spends dozens of hours each election year interviewing any candidates who are available to include in our reverse endorsements for the upcoming elections. These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Planning a trip to Wyoming? Get your fill of cowboy culture and check out all the best things to do in Cheyenne, Wyoming’s capital city. (Cowboy boots are, of course, optional—but we’d recommend it!) Many of Cheyenne’s top tourist attractions look to the past. With some of...
Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say
GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said. According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.
cowboystatedaily.com
Monsoon Hammers Laramie Saturday, Heavy Rains Could Return Toward Weekend
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday in Laramie changed from a pleasant summer day to a sledgehammering-deluge of heavy rain and large hail, with lightning strikes directly over town. A “monsoon” storm hit Laramie at about 4 p.m., in some places dumping more than 2 inches...
capcity.news
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
capcity.news
Obituaries: Frye, Cordova, Jacoby
Brian Wade Frye: August 14, 1966 – July 27, 2022. Brian Wade Frye age 55, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday July 27, 2022. Brian was born on August 14th,1966 in Douglas, Wyoming. He attended Douglas High School, Northwest Community College, the University of Wyoming, then off to the Physician’s Assistant...
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
