Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending August 13
A condo in Hyannis that sold for $176,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 120 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $747,860. The average price per square foot was $453.
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
Manter Thanks Town for Parade
At Wednesday’s online West Tisbury select board meeting, board member Skipper Manter, a recently retired lieutenant with the town police force, thanked the town for his retirement celebration on July 31. “I had my very own parade. That was the biggest surprise I ever had in my life,” he...
West Tisbury Select Board Opts Out of Noise Bylaw
West Tisbury resident Marc Rosenbaum’s appeal for a Sunday and holiday ban on industrial construction and landscaping noise met with empathy, but no action from the town select board last Wednesday. “I agree with Marc that we have … crossed this threshold, and the constant leaf blowers and constant...
Big Bridge
The state wants to spend $3.25 million replacing the Big and Little Bridges on Beach Road along Sengekontacket Pond with concrete structures, but last week at a public hearing in the Oak Bluffs School, a handful of Islanders tried convincing state engineers to tread lightly because these are no ordinary bridges.
Oak Bluffs Prepares for Friday Night Fireworks
The annual Oak Bluffs Fireworks are set for a grand return this Friday evening after a two-year pandemic absence. The spectacle begins around 9 p.m. in Ocean Park. “This is our way of celebrating the hot summer, the hard work, all the fun, and all the family time,” said Emma Green-Beach, a member of the Oak Bluffs select board. “The OB fireworks display has always been a way of marking the end of the summer.”
For $10.59 Million, Mashpee 7-Bed Mansion Overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked into a quiet 1.56 acre lot on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Road The Mashpee is a Cape resort, and with spells of standard temperature Greater Boston recently experienced, who does not dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full and four half baths,...
Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard beaches close to swimming after shark sightings: Great white spotted 25 yards from shore
Shark spotters have sure been busy these last few weeks along the Cape and Islands, including over the weekend as several shark alerts lit up the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Multiple great white shark sightings continued to trigger beach closures on Sunday. Two beaches on Martha’s Vineyard...
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway
It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Swimming At Edgartown's South Beach Closes From Multiple Shark Sightings
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Sunday, officials closed South Beach and Norton Point in Edgartown after multiple shark sightings were reported. The southern beach on Martha's Vineyard had a few unconfirmed sightings earlier in the day, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. "The water at...
Steamship Changes Service for Fireworks, Road Race
The Steamship Authority has announced the following service changes:. On August 19, the last two scheduled trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park fireworks. The specific trips affected are: the 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole with 7:30 p.m....
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
Individuality Amidst Community the Theme at Built on Stilts
Synchronized swimmers, Bavarian gypsies, rowdy sleepover attendees, neon ballerinas, and a wide variety of other colorful characters took the stage this past Saturday at the 26th season of Built on Stilts at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs. The performances, which stretch from August 11 to 21 on Thursdays, Fridays, and...
Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28
HARWICH – Harwich town officials are looking to make the Route 28 corridor in Harwich Port safer as high vehicle volumes, poor lighting, and other traffic issues continue to pose challenges. Police Chief David Guillemette told select board members that the area sees congestion from ride-share services around closing...
Morse Bros. withdraws application
Tuesday night’s Halifax selectmen’s meeting saw as much thunder inside the Town Hall as outside. The item on the agenda that has been the talk of the town for weeks was the application from Morse Bros. Cranberries for a major earth removal project to redesign their bogs off Lingan Street. When that application was withdrawn after the meeting and its agenda were posted, people came to Tuesday’s meeting wanting to be heard.
