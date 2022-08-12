Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Volunteers Needs for Flagstaff Sandbag Filling Stations
Flagstaff community members who would like to volunteer to support residents impacted by Pipeline Fire post-wildfire flooding on the west side of Flagstaff are invited to assist in filling sandbags. Volunteers are encouraged to visit either of the City’s self-fill sandbag stations (locations below) anytime during daylight hours, seven days a week to create sandbags.
theprescotttimes.com
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Elks Lodge Held Successful Blood Drive
On August 8th, the Prescott Elks Lodge #330 welcomed 27 blood donors to their drive. This successful drive will provide a much-needed blood supply for up to 78 people!. Vitalant, a nonprofit organization providing lifesaving blood services, and the Prescott Elks Lodge both want to express their appreciation to the community for their amazing support!
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 15th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
SignalsAZ
Infant and Tot Drive Held by Yavapai CASA and Hampton Inn
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and the Hampton have teamed up to meet the unmet needs of local infants and toddlers in foster care by hosting an Infant and Tot Drive through the end of August 2022. “We were recently contacted by a woman who was fostering her 18-month-old nephew.”...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
AZFamily
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
Sedona Red Rock News
Florence Spyrow out as CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare
Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today, Friday, Aug. 12, a change in NAH leadership, according to a press release. Florence “Flo” Spyrow has “stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.”. Following this decision, Josh Tinkle, NAH Chief Operating Officer, has been named acting CEO by...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
SignalsAZ
Men and Women Who Care Hold Joint Event
100 Men Who Care Northern Arizona and Prescott Area Women Who Care are gathering together on August 18, 2022, at The Finn at Touchmark with the goal to support a local non-profit. Each year, both organizations are gathering together to maximize their philanthropic efforts and the public is invited to...
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Dignity Health, YRMC Breaks Ground for New Clinic
The new clinic will feature contemporary, state of-the-art advanced interactive technology equal to any place in the country. The new clinic will feature contemporary, state of-the-art advanced interactive technology equal to any place in the country. An $8 million, 10,000-square-foot family and specialty medical clinic is under construction at the intersection of Highway 69 and Lee Boulevard on the eastern edge of Prescott.
Sedona Red Rock News
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
prescottenews.com
Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided
The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
SignalsAZ
Wranglers Win 2022 IFL National Championship
The Northern Arizona Wranglers are bringing the Indoor Football League National Championship Trophy back to Prescott Valley, Ariz., as they defeated the Quad City Steamwheelers, by a score of 47-45, on Saturday night. The Wranglers ran out onto the neutral site field, inside The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.,...
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
SignalsAZ
Raul Midón Launches Yavapai College PAC Cabaret Series
While many theaters open with splash and fury, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s star-studded ’22-23 season commences with an intimate encounter, an unforgettable artist, and a format that has become a local favorite. Be there when YCPAC brings its audience in close and cranks up the star power on August 26 & 27, when Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Raul Midón launches the eighth season of its critically acclaimed Cabaret Series.
