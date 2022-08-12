ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-35 north of Twin Cities

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
A fatal crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities has closed the southbound lanes.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on southbound I-35, north of Viking Blvd. NE in Wyoming. No information about the crash has been released.

MnDOT's 511 website says the southbound lanes are closed between County route 19 (Exit 139 to Stacy) and Viking Blvd. NE (Exit 135).

At 1:40 p.m., MnDOT said the freeway was estimated to be closed "the next four hours."

As of 1:55 p.m., traffic was stop-and-go from north of Stacy all the way to Wyoming, which is a distance of more than five miles.

Jessie
3d ago

and actually it was completely stopped suddenly by 11:45 and people waited and made way for all the emergency vehicles coming in. Helicopter landed on the highway. they stopped traffic in both directions for the helicopter. By about 1:30, several emergency vehicles left going north in the ditch of southbound 35. A few minutes later, several cars started following back on the ditch heading north in south bound. They had lined up single file to get out. Cops had to stop northbound traffic to help those cars get out. Then by 1:50 they started letting cars single file out heading southbound. Still with lots of cars heading north on the ditch. Our prayers are with the families and no one can complain about being stopped. It was very sad and quiet.

Nanny
3d ago

If you had an electric car, you would be in trouble!

