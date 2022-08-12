ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Maddie & Tae Are Getting 'Spring Cleaning' Done In August

Maddie & Tae are getting ready to drop a sassy new single from their upcoming project, and fans can’t get enough of the teaser they shared on their social media channels on Friday (August 12). The award-winning country duo — Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr — will unleash the female empowerment anthem on August 19.

“Spring Cleaning” sees Font and Kerr letting go of a man who’s taking up space. They sing in the clip shared on TikTok : “It ain’t spring but I’m cleaning house/ It ain’t spring but I’m cleaning out/ It ain’t spring but I’m cleaning house/ So come and get your sh*t out.”

The song is the latest from Maddie & Tae’s upcoming project, Through The Madness Vol. 2 , which is due on September 23 . The 8-track EP follows Through The Madness Vol. 1 ’s release in January, including “Strangers,” “Grown Man Cry,” “Woman You Got” and other fan-favorites.

Earlier this year, Font confirmed exclusively to iHeartCountry that the new collection would release in September, though she didn’t reveal the exact date at that time. She added that she and Kerr would release two tracks from Vol. 2 aheads of its release date. They previously shared “ Every Night Every Morning ,” calling it the perfect song to “dance with your person.” See the full Through The Madness Vol. 2 track list here:

1. “Well In Your World” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins)^

2. “Every Night Every Morning” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jonathan Singleton, Brock Berryhill)^

3. “Drinking To Remember” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

4. “Girl After My Own Heart” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)^

5. “Watching Love Leave” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

6. “More Than Maybe” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins)^

7. “These Tears” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Laura Veltz, Jon Green)*

8. “Spring Cleaning” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Tayla Parx)*

^ = Produced by Derek Wells & Jimmy Robbins

* = Produced by Derek Wells & Josh Kerr

