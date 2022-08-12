‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Shares Major Hosting Update in New Post

Jeopardy! producers have already revealed their plans for the hosting dilemma when season 39 premieres next month, so what other news could the game show’s cohost Mayim Bialik have for us? Well, in addition to sharing hosting duties with Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time champion Ken Jennings, Bialik is also officially set to host ABC’s upcoming game show spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! and the Big Bang Theory alum took to Instagram to make the announcement. Check it out.

The Jeopardy! original game show is set to kick off its newest season on Monday, September 12th with Ken Jennings at the helm until January. From there, Mayim Bialik will take over. However, per her newest post, which sees the cheery Jeopardy! host in a striped blue and white tee and big-framed glasses, Celebrity Jeopardy! kicks off later in the month, with the season premiere debuting on September 25th.

“Have you heard the news?” Bialik enthusiastically asked followers. “I’m the host of a new show coming to ABC—Celebrity Jeopardy!”

In her brief clip, the Jeopardy! newbie promises big names and “even bigger brains” when the brand new series premieres.

Following her post, fans, many of which have been displeased by the game show’s decision to keep both Bialik and Jennings, had nothing but positive things to say about the actress’s newest gig.

“Love you as [Jeopardy!] host and actress!!” one fan gushed. “Basically love all the amazing work you have done! Lol!”

Others were more specifically excited to see Jeopardy!“s producers capitalizing on the advantage they now have in employing two cohosts rather than one main cost as it had for so long.

“I’m so glad that the fabulous people at Jeopardy [are] reinventing themselves to even more fun programs!” one fan shared. To Bialik specifically, they added, “Love you being the host! So glad everything is working out for everyone!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Making Yet Another Significant Change Ahead of Brand New Season

It seems that since longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020, the game show has done nothing but change. That came most notably with its host, however, than have been a multitude of adjustments both in front of the screen and behind. Behind the scenes, Jeopardy! has officially welcomed back its live audience for the new season, which has since thrown off our current host Ken Jennings.

In addition, the game show also appeared to get rid of its Clue Crew, a team of individuals originally employed by Trebek himself. Most recently though, Jeopardy! is aiming to set a five-minute time limit on Final Jeopardy! wagers. Fans shared their thoughts online.

“Five minutes really sounds like ample time to make a wager,” one Jeopardy! fan observed. Another more pointedly said, “If you can’t make a wager in five minutes, you probably don’t deserve to win.”