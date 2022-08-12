ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free backpacks, school supplies at six events in the Fort Worth area this weekend

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qPYc_0hF9N7Z600

The first day of school for many North Texas students is right around the corner and there’s a few last-minute events to pickup free school supplies before Monday.

Fort Worth and Arlington students will head back to the classroom on Monday and kickoff the 2022-2023 school year. Tarrant County Public Health is hosting a string of events in August for kids needing school require vaccinations.

All of the back-to-school events occur over this weekend. Here are a few to keep in mind:

Fort Worth ISD resource fair — Saturday

Fort Worth ISD will is hosting a resource fair for families at Polytechnic High School .

The event is an opportunity to promote community engagement, pride and excitement, for the upcoming school year. Families can expect services such as online registration support, backpack/book giveaways, district and community resources, immunizations, music, games and a food truck.

  • When: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday
  • Where: 1300 Conner Ave, Fort Worth
  • Cost: Free

Fort Worth church back-to-school fair — Saturday

St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth is hosting a back-to-school fair.

Families can expect free haircuts and school supplies giveaways, face painting and more activities.

  • When: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday
  • Where: 5500 E. Berry St., Fort Worth
  • Cost: Free

Arlington Police Department giveaway — Saturday

The Arlington Police Department is hosting a back-to-school giveaway event at Clarence Thompson Park on Saturday.

Backpacks and school supplies will be available at the event, along with a bounce house, free food and a live DJ.

  • When: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday
  • Where: 1600 Brown Blvd., Arlington
  • Cost: Free

City of Grand Prairie backpack drive-thru giveaway — Saturday

The city of Grand Prairie is hosting a drive-thru backpack giveaway at the Dalworth Recreation Center.

Families will drive through the Stanton Garden parking lot and receive backpacks filled with school supplies. No registration is needed for the event and there’s a two backpack limit per vehicle.

  • When: 10 a.m.- noon on Saturday
  • Where: 2012 Spikes St., Grand Prairie
  • Cost: Free

Fort Worth back-to-school bash at local gym- Saturday

The Trinity All Stars gym is hosting a back-to-school bash in support of teachers.

One school supply item per family is required to gain entrance to the party, but all of the supplies will be donated to local teachers for use in their classrooms. Families can expect bounce houses, food, drinks and an open gym to play around in.

  • When: 5-8 p.m. on Saturday
  • Where: 13039 Harmon Rd., suite 501, Fort Worth
  • Cost: Free, but one school supply item per family is required for entry.

Fort Worth Police Department school supplies giveaway- Sunday

The Fort Worth Police Department is hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway at the department’s athletic league gym.

In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, there will be free haircuts, hot dogs and drinks.

  • When: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Sunday
  • Where: 1000 Calvert St., Fort Worth
  • Cost: Free

