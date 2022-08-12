Read full article on original website
KCBY
Ceramics, big band dance and more equal big fun at Oregon Coast School of Art
GARDINER, Ore. — One of the Oregon Coast's hidden gems is encouraging music lovers to dust off their dancing shoes and make their way to the Oregon Coast School of Art. OCSA also has opportunities for those with two left feet. There'll be clay throwing and big band swing...
oregontoday.net
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12
Join us for the 31st annual Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival located at the Charleston Marina on Oregon’s Adventure Coast! Come on out for food, fun, music, and crafts on August 12- 14, 2022. Enjoy over 50 vendors selling food, Craft Beer, Regional Wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets, and lots more. Great music all weekend with the K-DOCK 92.9 FM CLAM JAM featuring live Rock and Roll, Blues, Oldies, and more! Bring the kids and let them enjoy our Fire Truck Super Slide! Or let the kids catch their own trout with the ODFW Good Guys and the Trout Pond! This three-day event is sponsored by the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, and K-DOCK Radio.
kpic
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
oregontoday.net
Missing Girls Located in Douglas Co., Aug. 15
UPDATE: Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have been located and are no longer considered missing. On Thursday, June 11, 2022, deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. Deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts. Further investigation revealed that Smith and Gibson had in fact been together. Deputies located Gibson later in the evening and returned to her guardian. On Friday, June 12, 2022, deputies spoke with Smith again who confirmed she had been with the juvenile and was untruthful when she previously provided statements to deputies. Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail where she was lodged for Custodial Interference in the First Degree.
kezi.com
Rural firefighters suppress fire near Glide
GLIDE, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that a small fire was contained and extinguished before it could burn a large area on Thursday afternoon. According to the DFPA, crews from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District and the DFPA responded to a growing wildfire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire was burning a quarter of an acre. The DFPA says the fire’s spread was quickly contained by fire crews and helicopter support.
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Roseburg settles into new homeless navigation center
Roseburg gained new capacity for housing homeless people when it opened a new homeless navigation center in late June. The center is named for State Rep. Gary Leif, who helped secure state funding for the center before he died of cancer, a year prior to its opening. The City of Roseburg and UCAN, the United Community Action Network, came together on location and operation of the center, which adds dozens of beds to the area's shelter total.
kqennewsradio.com
These Oregon counties have the most born-and-bred residents
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER LEGS RAN OVER
A man was hospitalized after his legs were ran over by a vehicle on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the incident near the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers discovered the man was laying in the roadway leading to the duck pond and the motorist did not see him. The 53-year old was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries. He was listed in fair condition at last check according to a hospital spokesperson.
kptv.com
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 12
OHA report August 11, 2022 – Cases: 1,049 new, 864,083 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8,257 total; Hospitalized: 371, 27 fewer than last week (8/03). CHW report August 11, 2022 – New cases: 30; Active cases: 319; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 168 total; Total cases: 12,863.
