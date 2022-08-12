Pa. Lottery’s Cash 5 has largest jackpot in game’s history

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 jackpot has now grown to $3 million for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to a press release from the Lottery.

The jackpot has been increasing since it was won on July 25, 2022, when a $580,000 jackpot ticket was sold in Lawrence County.

What an exciting time to be playing the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said.

“All of our Lottery products, including our online games and Cash 5 with Quick Cash, help the Pennsylvania Lottery continue to generate vital funds that pay for programs which benefit older Pennsylvanians every day,” Svitko added.

The previous record-setting jackpot for the Cash 5 was more than $2.4 million and was won in Columbia County on March 8, 2019.

