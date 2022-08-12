Read full article on original website
Linda M. McAllister-Morgan, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. McCallister-Morgan, 69, of West Middlesex, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. Linda was born October 9, 1952, in Sharon to Helen (Cartwright) McCallister and Raymond McCallister. She was a barmaid at the...
George Wesley Dolan, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Wesley Dolan, 71, of New Castle and Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Mercer, passed away at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after an extended illness. George was born on January 9, 1951 in Sharon to James and Ella May (Barris) Dolan. He...
Dennis A. Worley, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., age 71 of Alliance, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 13. He was born October 16, 1950 to the late George and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Worley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home. Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda. A...
James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence following an illness. Jim was born September 4, 1934 in New York, New York and was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Pastorchick) Prestage.
John L. Fellure, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willars and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure. John graduated from East Liverpool High School. He was also a veteran of...
Walter E. Steffey, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Steffey, age 74, of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Henry George Steffey and Mildred...
James L. Sobotka, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 8, 2022 loving husband and father, James Lee Sobotka, passed away at the age of 72 with his son at his side. Jim was born on June 1, 1950, to Cornie and Ruth Jane Sobotka. Jim graduated from Sebring High School, then...
Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, age 73 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Alexander and Janet Maschmeyer Wishensky. She is preceded in death...
Mary Ellen Thornhill, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Thornhill, 82 of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 3:53 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Thornhill was born May 26, 1940 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva (Brewer) Kent. A homemaker...
Catherine Marie “Kay” Banko, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family. Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
Marie C. Catheline Bevilacqua, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.
Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
Ross E. Johnson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Ross E. Johnson, 92, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 13, 2022, under the care of Bella Hospice at Trueman Pointe Care Center in Hilliard. Ross was born June 28, 1930, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Maurice and...
Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
Anna L. (Gump) Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna L. (Gump) Hall, 93, of Sebring passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born on June 19, 1929 in Fairview, West Virginia, to the late Dennis and Alta (Copeland) Gump. She was a faithful...
Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19. Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and...
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
