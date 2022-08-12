ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in Green Bay murder sentenced for drug crimes

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an attorney for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-15-22 fdl teen arrested following gun incident

Nobody was injured and Fond du Lac police are investigating after a report of gunshots fired outside at a Fond du Lac apartment complex. Police were called Saturday morning to North Peters Avenue and arrested a 17 year old Fond du Lac male. Police believe he fired a handgun into the air toward an unoccupied field behind the apartment complex.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victim identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fox11online.com

101 WIXX

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
Fox11online.com

Suspect in church standoff competent for trial

APPLETON (WLUK) - A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday. James Cooper, 33, faces four counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 19 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. No trial date has been set.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
APPLETON, WI

