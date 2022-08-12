Read full article on original website
Investigation determines Two Rivers HS student’s death was ‘accident’
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year. On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual
The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
wearegreenbay.com
65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
Fox11online.com
Suspect in Green Bay murder sentenced for drug crimes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an attorney for...
Fox11online.com
'Fentanyl is the leading cause': Winnebago County sees increase in overdose deaths
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- For the second year in a row, Winnebago County is reporting an uptick in overdose deaths. The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) team released its annual report, sharing statistics, trends and recommendations to prevent overdoses and deaths in the future. According to the report, 41...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
radioplusinfo.com
8-15-22 fdl teen arrested following gun incident
Nobody was injured and Fond du Lac police are investigating after a report of gunshots fired outside at a Fond du Lac apartment complex. Police were called Saturday morning to North Peters Avenue and arrested a 17 year old Fond du Lac male. Police believe he fired a handgun into the air toward an unoccupied field behind the apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
Fox11online.com
WBAY Green Bay
Fox11online.com
101 WIXX
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in church standoff competent for trial
APPLETON (WLUK) - A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday. James Cooper, 33, faces four counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 19 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. No trial date has been set.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
seehafernews.com
More Than A Dozen Residents Displaced By Fire In Oshkosh High-Rise Apartments
Fourteen people were displaced last week by a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Oshkosh. Firefighters say it wasn’t a big fire, but 100 residents had to be evacuated from the Court Tower in the downtown area. The building’s sprinkler system put out a small fire on the...
seehafernews.com
Victim Identified in Last Weekend’s Motorcycle Crash on I-43, Semi Driver Remains Unknown
The victim in last weekend’s motorcycle crash on I-43 has been identified. 66-year-old James Schulte was traveling south on I-43 just before noon last Saturday (August 6th) and was in the left lane as he was approaching a construction zone. A semi was in the right lane and was...
Fox11online.com
'This is a quiet neighborhood': Appleton residents react to officer-involved shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. "We were sitting watching TV...
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
