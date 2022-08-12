ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche is ‘brain dead’ but remains on life support for organ donation, her representative says

By Tribune News Service
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Anne Heche brain dead: rep confirms

Anne Heche has been declared brain dead after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5. Her rep tells Fox News Digital that while reports of her death are false, "she was declared brain dead last night, but has been kept on life support for organ donation." Under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fresno, CA
The Independent

Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment

Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.Sign up to our free newsletters here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support

Anne Heche has matched with an organ recipient and will be taken off life support, according to representatives of the actress. This news comes after a high-speed car crash left Heche brain dead and in a coma.Aug. 14, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash

Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Rohm
Person
James Tupper
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Anne Heche
CBS LA

Anne Heche's family hopes to donate her organs after fiery car crash that left her on life support

Loved ones of actress Anne Heche had been hoping for a miracle after her crash in Mar Vista last week, but the family is now making arrangements to fulfill her wishes of being an organ donor. Reps for the Emmy award winning actress said she's legally dead, but that her heart is still beating as doctors determine if her organs are able to be used for transplants. It's been a week since Heche crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista. The fiery crash destroyed a home and left the actress in critical condition at a burn center in West Hills,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy