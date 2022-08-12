ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program Graduates Five Defendants

District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of five adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program last week. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. This program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
L'Observateur

Housing Authority continues demolition progress

LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
EDGARD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy