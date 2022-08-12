Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program Graduates Five Defendants
District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of five adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program last week. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. This program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
Housing Authority continues demolition progress
LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
