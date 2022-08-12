Recently, vandalism to the local splash pad has been an issue made apparent to City of Washington Court House officials. The splash pad is a recreational area for kids and adults located across the street from Eyman Park. This project was originally erected in late 2019 and has had recent updates and new equipment added just this year. In total, this project has totaled around $200,000.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO