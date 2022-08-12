Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss Montclair Brewery’s 4th Annual Jamaica Independence Day Celebration!
Join Montclair Brewery and Jamaica Organization of NJ- Essex County chapter for the 4th Annual Jamaica Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, August 20th!. Celebrate with island-inspired drinks, music, and treats. Listen to Brooklyn-based reggae band 5 Outa 12 performing reggae, soca, calypso, and more. Grab Caribbean bites from our food vendor in the beer garden or bring any food with you. Enjoy a wide selection of Caribbean-inspired craft beers, hard seltzers, slushies and non-alcoholic drinks.
Celebrate ‘Back to the Future’ With All Day Event, Screening in Montclair
On August 20, head to The Clairidge for a special 6 p.m. screening of sci-fi classic Back To The Future with a Q&A. This event is being held in partnership with East Side Mags and Doc’s Time Machines. Join Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), &...
Up Next! Montclair Jazz Festival Grand Finale – Downtown Jamboree! Saturday, September 10
Montclair, NJ – Montclair’s summer of jazz has been amazing so far, and there’s one more big party coming your way. If you were at the all-day Lackawanna Block Party Saturday (yes, we saw you having fun and dancing up a storm with DJ Brother Mister!) get ready for one last hurrah. The award-winning Montclair Jazz Festival returns after Labor Day for the 2022 Grand Finale: a series of community events leading up to the highly-anticipated Downtown Jamboree on Saturday, September 10.
BELA Summer Business Academy Students Reimagine Walnut Street Area
Montclair, NJ – Every summer, students participating in The Business & Entrepreneurial Learning Academy’s (BELA) Summer Business Academy, a summer enrichment program designed for rising 9th – 12th graders interested in the world of business and entrepreneurship, tackle a challenging new project with a local focus. Kevin Richberg, the BELA executive director and CEO, Iain Kerr, the co-director of MIX Lab and Instructor of Innovation Design, and other BELA professors create a unique curriculum associated with a real life business case study in their area. Last year, students took a fresh look at Lackawanna Plaza. This year, BELA students explored and conceived of new ideas to enliven and improve Montclair’s Walnut Street neighborhood.
Janet Torsney Named Director of Montclair Public Library
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Following a nationwide search, the Montclair Public Library board of trustees is pleased and excited to announce that Janet Torsney will serve as the Library’s Director. Torsney had been appointed as interim director in February 2022. The MPL has worked vigorously with community leaders and...
Montclair Crime: Man Arrested in Purse Snatching Incident on Church Street
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 11, 2022 (South Park Street): Officers responded to the area of South Park Street and Church Street on a verbal altercation. Witnesses reported that two males were engaged in an argument and one male brandished a knife. Officers interviewed both parties and located a blue folding knife on one of the involved parties. A 32 year-old-male from Montclair was subsequently charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
At least 10 shoppers fall victim to wallet theft scam in Costco parking lots on LI, police warn
Suffolk County police are investigating a group of scammers who are targeting shoppers in Costco parking lots. At least 10 people have had their wallet stolen while speaking to a conspirator pretending to ask for directions since July 14.
New Yorker Shows Off His 95-Square-Foot Apartment With A $1200 Rent
Living in New York City can be a wild experience. Just ask Axel Webber, who posted a now-viral TikTok giving his followers a tour of "the smallest apartment in New York City." And guys, I do not think he was kidding about that one. Let's get into it. Axel Webber's...
