Montclair, NJ – Montclair’s summer of jazz has been amazing so far, and there’s one more big party coming your way. If you were at the all-day Lackawanna Block Party Saturday (yes, we saw you having fun and dancing up a storm with DJ Brother Mister!) get ready for one last hurrah. The award-winning Montclair Jazz Festival returns after Labor Day for the 2022 Grand Finale: a series of community events leading up to the highly-anticipated Downtown Jamboree on Saturday, September 10.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO