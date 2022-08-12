Read full article on original website
Man arrested within hour of deadly 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is behind bars after a deadly shooting Sunday night. Springfield Police say Roosevelt Sims, 42, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Sims...
Lincoln police officer recognized
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Police Officer Christy Fruge was awarded the Illinois Juvenile Officers Association Distinguished Service Award for 2022. This award is one of the highest honors an officer can receive from the Juvenile Officers Association. Officer Fruge was nominated for this award based on her performance...
24-year-old killed in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday. Decatur Police found 24-year-old Arrion McClelland after he was shot in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. McClelland was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The Decatur Police Department is...
Suspect at large in Jacksonville armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue Saturday night, according to our media partner WLDS. Police tell WLDS the man took out a handgun and robbed the business of money. Police say the suspect...
Woman fighting for her life, 19-year-old behind bars for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A teen is behind bars and a woman is fighting for her life after a domestic violence incident Sunday. Decatur police arrested 19-year-old Adam Rich for attempted murder after responding to the domestic violence call early Sunday morning. It happened at approximately 1 a.m. in...
Puppy rescued from Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their puppy after a fire Monday morning in Springfield. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews were called around 4 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of North 6th Street. Firefighters opened the front door of the home...
Celebrating veterans at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair was filled with events for veterans and their family members on Sunday. There was also a celebration of life for the Gold Star families and a parade. Two JROTC drill teams even competed in drill competitions. "As a veteran myself it...
Springfield man dies after being hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is dead after being hit by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 51-year-old Darrell Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue. It happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday. Hall was taken...
Grandparent/Grandchild competition at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Senior Day was held at the Illinois State Fair on Monday. All adults aged 60 and older received free admission to the Illinois State fair. To celebrate Senior Day there was a Grandparent/Grandchild competition. Participants were judged on resemblance, costumes, talent, and interview. "It was...
NAACP celebrates 114 years of existence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield NAACP spent the weekend remembering the 1908 Springfield Race Riots, that led to the organization's creation. On Sunday, the NAACP brought the community together to remember the 1908 Race Riot. People were able to learn about what led to the riot happening, and...
Chatham Police take time to read to kids
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, the Chatham Area Public Library invited a Chatham police officer to read to kids at South Park over the weekend. Kids were also able to get an up-close look at a police car and the technology inside the car as well. "Trying to...
Traffic light replacement at Dirksen and Northfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lanes northbound on Dirksen Parkway will be reduced starting Thursday morning. Construction will begin at the intersection with Northfield Drive and east-bound turns onto Northfield Drive will be restricted. An overhead traffic signal will be added. Construction is expected to be done by Thursday afternoon.
Springfield to vote on how close cannabis businesses can be to homes, schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Council will vote on new boundaries for cannabis businesses in industrial areas. The City Council will vote on Tuesday on changing the boundaries for industrial zones to 200 feet away from residential homes and 500 feet from schools, daycare centers, and churches. “A lot...
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #62 is preparing for take-off with 96 veterans on board. There will be one World War II, two Korean War, and 93 Vietnam War Era veterans on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Washington, DC. The...
Abundant Faith Christian Center bookbag giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abundant Faith Christian Center held its annual back-to-school drive-thru bookbag giveaway on Saturday. Students and their parents were able to pick up bags filled with supplies like notebooks, pencils, and scissors. "Just preparing the children for success in the coming school year--to have what...
Sangamon County child vaccine rates are low as kids go back to the classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thousands of students are heading back to the classroom in the coming weeks, but many students are not vaccinated against COVID-19. “Covid is still out there. People are getting sick, kids are getting sick. We’re still admitting kids to the hospital with covid so please consider getting the covid vaccine for yourself and your children," Douglas Carlton, Medical Director of St. John's Children's Hospital, said.
Third annual Punk in the Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Decatur was filled with live music, and local art vendors on Saturday. Art Farm's Punk in the Park was back in Decatur for the third year. Art Farm owner Peggy Baity says she represents over 90 artists and is happy to bring in different kinds of art and see the community come out and support them.
New bill for families of fallen first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new bill, HB 5785, would ensure funding is adequately available for the families of fallen police officers. Right now, the state's Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Sometimes the benefits for these...
Asbestos mishandled at Taylorville Kroger, AG claims
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Kroger Co. and SSI Services are being sued by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The lawsuit alleges the companies failed to safely remove all materials with asbestos from the Kroger grocery store in Taylorville. Attorney General Raoul says chipped floor tiles and the adhesive...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Glenwood Titans
Chatham, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - If there is one word to sum up the Glenwood Titans, it would be leadership. Head coach David Hay and his players want one thing clear: this season's senior class is here to lead their team to success and play as hard as they can. "Our...
