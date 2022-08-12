Boardman police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.
Chief Todd Werth said a woman walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and gave a teller a “threatening” note demanding money.
The woman then left the bank and got into the passenger side of a black Ford Explorer.
Police haven’t released details as to what was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-726-4144.
This same bank was robbed in May when a man walked in at about 11 a.m. on May 25 and passed a note demanding money.
Police were asking for help identifying that suspect, too. That case is still being worked by Boardman police and the FBI, Werth said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 18