ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Chief Todd Werth said a woman walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and gave a teller a “threatening” note demanding money.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIcJW_0hF9LOPm00
    Courtesy: Boardman PD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbCCZ_0hF9LOPm00
    Courtesy: Boardman PD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDIeV_0hF9LOPm00
    Courtesy: Boardman PD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlDYc_0hF9LOPm00
    Courtesy: Boardman PD

The woman then left the bank and got into the passenger side of a black Ford Explorer.

Police haven’t released details as to what was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-726-4144.

This same bank was robbed in May when a man walked in at about 11 a.m. on May 25 and passed a note demanding money.

Police were asking for help identifying that suspect, too. That case is still being worked by Boardman police and the FBI, Werth said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 18

Julie Kenney
3d ago

it's be great if the front license plate was ok on. but since we only are required to just have the backplate makes it's so much harder to see who's the vehicle belongs to. Also why don't they have a button on the floor to sound a silent alarm to lock the doors and then security guard could deal them before the cops come that's way no $$ leaves the Bank

Reply
3
Terry Casterline
3d ago

is that a man or woman drugs did a number on its face ...hahaha

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
NILES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Union, OH
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Credit Union#Bank Robbery#Boardman Pd Courtesy#Ford#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Mercer County man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mercer County man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to "slaughter" FBI agents after the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Forty-six-year-old Adam Bies is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Citing the affidavit, the Post-Gazette reports Bies made multiple threats on Gab, writing, "If you work for the FBI then you deserve to die" and "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop." The threats came after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. According to the unsealed warrant, the federal government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act."HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," the Post-Gazette said Bies wrote. He's now in U.S. custody. 
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Hearings for Two Oil City Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Set for Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for two local residents arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Shawn Michael Goodman, and 29-year-old Marisa Ann Rupert, both of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
FRANKLIN, PA
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI

(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy