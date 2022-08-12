Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest
A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
kjas.com
Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident
Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were transported by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for the injuries they received in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department,...
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
fox4beaumont.com
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
Orange Leader
19-year-old killed in Sunday afternoon crash; Troopers say speeding involved
DEQUINCY, Louisiana — On Sunday, shortly before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Kyler Louis Lacy of Sulphur.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE - From Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac that they believe to be missing person Bettye Robinson. Initial information below regarding the search from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August...
Port Arthur News
Man killed following Saturday night shooting
ORANGE — A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
fox4beaumont.com
Information below from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 13, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of N Main Street in Anahuac in reference to a missing person. Information collected on scene found that 72 year old Bettye Robinson had left her sons...
hotnewhiphop.com
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"
Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
KPLC TV
Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
Click2Houston.com
Body believed to be missing 72-year-old woman found at Chambers County canal, authorities say
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body Sunday afternoon that they believe is the missing 72-year-old woman, Bettye Robinson. According to authorities, the body was found in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac. Robinson was reported missing on August 13 and was last seen leaving her...
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying
VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics. Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont man gets 27.5 years for 2020 hit-and-run death of bicyclist
McKnight told police he thought he hit a grey garbage can. Prosecutor Smith said McKnight lives in Beaumont and knew that Beaumont garbage cans are blue.
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
hotelnewsresource.com
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
MySanAntonio
Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location
Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students
BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
