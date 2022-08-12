ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game

A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
DENVER, CO
Complex

California Woman Arrested After Husband Caught Her on Video Allegedly Using Drano to Poison His Drinks

A California woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to poison her husband. As NBC News reported on Wednesday, the woman—Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist—was arrested earlier this month after her husband secretly filmed her during an attempted alleged poisoning in progress. Per the report, she was using Drano and pouring it into drinks intended for husband.
IRVINE, CA
CBS News

Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Monday for federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, the man responsible for fatally shooting Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the killing during a state trial in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
insideedition.com

2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

‘Black widow killer’ who murdered husband with poisoned curry freed from prison

A woman dubbed "the black widow killer” after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry on his birthday has been released from prison.Dena Thompson walked free following a decision by the Parole Board, having served 19 years behind bars.Thompson, now 61, was jailed for life in 2003 after she was convicted of killing her second husband, Julian Webb, at their home in Yapton, Sussex, on his 31st birthday in June 1994.Described by police as a “dangerous woman” and “every man’s nightmare”, Thompson, of Cullompton, Devon, had a history of conning men out of money.Officers said she had targeted men “sexually,...
