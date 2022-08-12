Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Social media model Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Alabama inmate escapee Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges
Casey White, the Alabama inmate who fled from a county jail with a correction officer before they were captured in Indiana, has been indicted on federal weapons charges, court papers show. A federal grand jury in Indiana has indicted White, on charges of being and fugitive in possession of a...
Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico
The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
Police arrest 'primary suspect' in killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque
Police in New Mexico have detained a man they suspect is connected to the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, authorities announced Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
Prison guard is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from some of country's most hardened prisoners
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
U.S. defense contractor and wife who were photographed in KGB uniforms charged with stealing identities of dead children in Texas
A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who...
Complex
California Woman Arrested After Husband Caught Her on Video Allegedly Using Drano to Poison His Drinks
A California woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to poison her husband. As NBC News reported on Wednesday, the woman—Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist—was arrested earlier this month after her husband secretly filmed her during an attempted alleged poisoning in progress. Per the report, she was using Drano and pouring it into drinks intended for husband.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's killing
Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Monday for federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, the man responsible for fatally shooting Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the killing during a state trial in Georgia.
Texas Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Daughters in Obsessive ‘Honor Killings’
Jurors on Tuesday convicted a man of shooting his own daughters to death. The murder conviction was years in the making. Sisters Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in a taxi cab in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2008, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.
insideedition.com
2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified
Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer
Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif. Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas
A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
‘Black widow killer’ who murdered husband with poisoned curry freed from prison
A woman dubbed "the black widow killer” after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry on his birthday has been released from prison.Dena Thompson walked free following a decision by the Parole Board, having served 19 years behind bars.Thompson, now 61, was jailed for life in 2003 after she was convicted of killing her second husband, Julian Webb, at their home in Yapton, Sussex, on his 31st birthday in June 1994.Described by police as a “dangerous woman” and “every man’s nightmare”, Thompson, of Cullompton, Devon, had a history of conning men out of money.Officers said she had targeted men “sexually,...
insideedition.com
Man Sentenced to 5 Years in State Prison After Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign
A man who prosecutors say orchestrated a $400,000 GoFundMe campaign off a made-up story has been sentenced to five years in state prison under the terms of a previous plea agreement, according to Law & Crime. Mark D’Amico, one of those responsible for the once well-known “Paying it Forward” GoFundMe...
Comments / 0