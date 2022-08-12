ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

yankodesign.com

This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors

Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
SPY

This Extra-Wide Anker Surge Protector Actually Has Room for All Your Chargers — Now Just $19 at Amazon

How many times have you tried to plug something in, only to discover that a nearby plug takes up all of the available space? This is particularly a problem with companies like Google, whose Google Assistant hogs outlet space, or with something like the Nintendo Switch outlet. MacBook users also have this problem thanks to Apple’s chunky, square-shaped chargers. (Pro tip: if you haven’t already upgraded your MacBook charger, check out Anker’s new compact GaN chargers.) Most outlets aren’t built with devices like that in mind, but this extra-spacious Anker Surge Protector offers larger spacing between AC outlets, along with three USB-A ports,...
yankodesign.com

Top 10 architectural structures that are the epitome of biophilic design

Biophilic design in architecture has been gaining immense popularity! It’s an architectural approach that seeks to connect our human tendency to interact with nature, with the buildings we reside in. It aims to increase the connectivity between a building’s residents and the natural world. These structures create environments that are peaceful, calm, and nurturing to reside in. They positively affect our mental and overall wellbeing. With biophilic designs slowly taking over the world of architecture, we’ve curated a collection of designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From a tiny timber home to a self-sufficient green retreat in the forest – these architectural structures are the epitome of biophilic design!
The Verge

Xiaomi shows what a foldable could look like if Samsung had competition

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has launched in China just days after Samsung announced its next generation of foldable handsets, with Xiaomi looking to gain an advantage over its competition with a slimmer design, bigger displays, and a more affordable price. The Mix Fold 2 has several improvements over the...
Android Police

How to charge the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 without a charger

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, it is by no means a perfect smartwatch, as we noted in our review. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 4 uses a WPC-based charging technology and doesn’t technically support the standard Qi wireless charging. That said, there is no shortage of people who claim that they're able to charge their wearbles with a Qi wireless charger, but it's sort of a crap shoot: if you have a Qi charger lying around, it may be worth a shot, but we defintely wouldn't depend upon this workaround.
yankodesign.com

Work wall makes your home work space into a working environment

One of the major things that changed during the pandemic was that companies realized people can still be productive even when they’re working from home. So even when the world started opening up, some decided that they would continue with a hybrid or totally remote working situation. So now we’re seeing all kinds of products and devices to help people recreate an office or school environment at home.
CNET

Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022

Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
yankodesign.com

Burger sofa concept is made of cushions squeezed together with nothing but straps

Furniture comes in all shapes, sizes, and levels of complexity. Some can be as simple as wooden planks glued or screwed together to form a chair, while others can be as elaborate as a piece of sculptural art paying homage to art movements of the past. As designs grow more complex and sophisticated, the number of parts and connections also grow, leading to a product that could be harder to assemble, move, or repair. Wouldn’t it be dandy if you could have a somewhat non-trivial piece of furniture that was simply held together with a strap? Of course, it still has to actually be stable, not to mention comfortable, and that’s exactly the proposition that his sandwich-inspired sofa is putting on the table, or the floor, rather.
yankodesign.com

This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life

David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
