ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: The Rockwall County Retirement System

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) Ever so often the question of the Rockwall County retirement plan is raised, usually because of some neighboring county suggesting their plan be changed. All the counties in Texas, along with many of the districts, are members of the Texas County and District Retirement System...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockwall, TX
Entertainment
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Government
City
Chandler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
County
Rockwall County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Rockwall, TX
Government
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Art League to host Pastel and Oil Workshop

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host Juliana Crownover “Paint Beautiful Clouds in Pastel or Oil” Workshop this September. Would you like to be able to paint breathtaking skies? Learn how to capture beautiful clouds through value, color and composition. This will be a FULL day workshop; please plan to bring a snack and a brown bag lunch.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD earns ‘A’ rating from Texas Education Agency

ROYSE CITY, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
ROYSE CITY, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Community blood drive Sept. 12 at Rockwall YMCA

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Carter BloodCare and the JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall will host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Y, 1210 N. Goliad. Donate blood and receive two pairs of limited edition Cancer Awareness socks, while supplies last. Questions? Contact...
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Republicans#Advertising And Marketing#Book Club#Marketing Services#Rockwall Young#Tx#The Rockwall County Young#Landing Yacht Club#Brn Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy