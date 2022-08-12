Read full article on original website
Related
Rockwall Soroptimist to host Annual Black & White Casino Night
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) Rockwall Soroptimist will host its third annual Black & White Casino Night from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Hidden Creek Event Center, 215 Chris Cuny Parkway in Heath. The event will feature a wine and beer cash bar, buffet, gift baskets, wine...
Free shredding event for Heath residential utility/trash customers
HEATH, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The City of Heath will host a free shredding event for Heath residential utility/trash customers on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at Towne Center Park. Please see the traffic flow below and bring a copy of a utility bill or your driver’s...
Eater
Following a Beto O’Rourke Event, Conservatives Boycott the Wrong Big Al’s
Call it a case of mistaken identity. Calls for a protest began after a Waxahachie, Texas eatery, Big Al’s Down the Hatch, hosted an event for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7. Following the event, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there was...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: The Rockwall County Retirement System
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) Ever so often the question of the Rockwall County retirement plan is raised, usually because of some neighboring county suggesting their plan be changed. All the counties in Texas, along with many of the districts, are members of the Texas County and District Retirement System...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockwall Art League to host Pastel and Oil Workshop
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host Juliana Crownover “Paint Beautiful Clouds in Pastel or Oil” Workshop this September. Would you like to be able to paint breathtaking skies? Learn how to capture beautiful clouds through value, color and composition. This will be a FULL day workshop; please plan to bring a snack and a brown bag lunch.
Cooking with Ease: Six ways to ‘toast’ to the new school year
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 14, 2022) Growing up, Mom often made us toast for breakfast. It was fast and easy but still homemade. Some days just plain butter toast, some days with peanut butter and on special days, we had cinnamon toast. A couple years ago, I posted my mom’s cinnamon...
Royse City ISD earns ‘A’ rating from Texas Education Agency
ROYSE CITY, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
RELATED PEOPLE
Election integrity is topic at next Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club hosted a ‘Secure the Border’ meeting in July that welcomed Rockwall County Sheriff Terry Garrett, former Sheriff Harold Eavenson, Texas Border Sheriff Bennie Martinez, and Arizona Border Sheriff Mark Dannels. Ray Myers presented “Declaration of Local State...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Community blood drive Sept. 12 at Rockwall YMCA
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Carter BloodCare and the JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall will host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Y, 1210 N. Goliad. Donate blood and receive two pairs of limited edition Cancer Awareness socks, while supplies last. Questions? Contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Learn at how to research family history during free class at Rockwall Library
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has joined with the Rockwall County Library to host a free evet to teach people who to research family history. Presenter Lyne Jorif will discuss how to get started, how to discover who is in your family...
Mark your calendar: First United Methodist Rockwall Annual Christmas Bazaar
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Save the date and plan to stop by the First United Methodist Church-Rockwall’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022. The bazaar will feature 35 vendors and Texas pecans! The event helps our local community, charities and missions in the Rockwall area.
Rockwall 7ers pro basketball team to hold tryouts for 2023 season
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 14, 2022) The Rockwall 7ers, a professional men’s basketball team competing under The Basketball League (thebasketballleague.net) will host several in person try-outs to fill their roster for the 2023 season. Tryout dates currently scheduled are:. Saturday, August 20th. Saturday, September 24th. Saturday, October 8th. Saturday,...
Half Price Books celebrates 50th anniversary of selling nostalgia
It all started as a dingy laundromat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0