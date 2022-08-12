Read full article on original website
Latest 2022 Florida Primary early voting statistics released Sunday
The Florida Division of Elections released Sunday afternoon the latest voting statistics in the 2022 primary election.
cltampa.com
Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax
For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
Bay News 9
Early voting opens in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of early voting in several Bay Area counties. The printing of ballots on demand was delayed at the West Pasco Government Center, but the Chief Administrative Officer said it’s still a convenient way to vote. Early voters took full...
Chief communications officer for Hillsborough County state attorney terminated from her job
There is more fallout from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Andrew Warren from his job as the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.
wuwf.org
New Florida laws creating 'confusion' and 'chaos' in schools, says teachers' union president
Most schoolchildren across Florida began classes last week, as districts are still trying to work out what teachers in Florida can and cannot say, in order to avoid lawsuits by parents after the passage of the The Parental Rights in Education law and the Stop Woke Act, which took effect in July.
Pinellas County early voting starts this weekend
The Pinellas County Supervisor of Election's Office starts early voting for Florida's primary election this weekend.
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
southfloridareporter.com
Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.15.22
The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next president. Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected first vice president and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected second vice president.
floridapolitics.com
Keesha Benson emphasizes education experience in Pinellas School Board bid
'I have a lot of history in education, a lot of history in the classroom, and I have a lot of experience leading efforts across Pinellas County.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in...
wuwf.org
A state legal veteran is taking over as the leader of Volunteer Florida
Josie Tamayo was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis as CEO of Volunteer Florida, replacing Corey Simon, who resigned in June after entering the race for a state Senate seat. Tamayo, who will head an agency that oversees more than $23 million in federal and state money, has served as...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
thefloridapundit.com
Seminole Tribe makes a substantial campaign donation to DeSantis
The Seminole Tribe of Florida donated $1 million to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign committee, according to a recently filed financial report. The Seminole Tribe and the governor had an agreement last year over gaming. The agreement signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is thought to be the country’s largest and...
click orlando
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Rendering Shows Design for Large Southwest Lakeland Park
A rendering shown to city commissioners on Friday gives the public a glimpse of the design being considered for a large new park planned for Southwest Lakeland at Pipkin and Medulla roads near Lakeland Linder International Airport. “We’re talking well over almost 101.5 acres in an area that is extremely...
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
