Sonora, CA

mymotherlode.com

Heat Advisories Throughout The Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mariposa County from 11 AM Tuesday through 11 PM Wednesday. This will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory from 11 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Friday.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Heat Advisory Through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch remains in place for Mariposa County from late Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Expect hot conditions with...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Merced Man Arrested For Suspicion of Arson In Amador County

Sonora, CA – A Merced man was arrested on Sunday by Cal Fire law enforcement officers suspected of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL Fire reports that, with the help of the Merced Police Department, 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer was taken into custody in Merced on suspicion of igniting the Dalton Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police: Man barricaded in Modesto home surrenders

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police department said that a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Scott Avenue and Mavis Court Monday surrendered and was taken into custody. Police told FOX40 that officers responded to the home for a “family fight” and “mental health crisis.” Police said a man fired shots […]
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Groveland Area

Update at 10:45 a.m.: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up the area. Motorists are advised to be aware of the activity on Deer Flat road. Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the...
GROVELAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully

MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported. 
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors

STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month. The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Reports Two COVID Deaths, Tuolumne Numbers Decreased

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths due to Covid; one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. There are 47 new lab-confirmed cases from August 3rd to the 9th. The number of cases is down from 105 new lab-confirmed cases among residents last week. Calaveras reports 50 active cases, last week there were 80 active cases. There are four active Covid hospitalizations.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
CERES, CA
mymotherlode.com

One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage

Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Price At The Pump Continues Recent Fall

Sonora, CA — The average price for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline has now fallen 45 cents over the past three weeks. That is according to Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. She reports that crude oil costs have fallen, and demand has recently been down, due to the higher-than-average prices. The average price is still 85 cents higher than one year ago.
SONORA, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
STOCKTON, CA

