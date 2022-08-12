Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Downtown Sonora Improvement?
Tracey Petersen asks Mother Lode residents, “What could be done to improve downtown Sonora?”
mymotherlode.com
Heat Advisories Throughout The Region
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mariposa County from 11 AM Tuesday through 11 PM Wednesday. This will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory from 11 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Friday.
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
mymotherlode.com
Heat Advisory Through Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch remains in place for Mariposa County from late Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Expect hot conditions with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Merced Man Arrested For Suspicion of Arson In Amador County
Sonora, CA – A Merced man was arrested on Sunday by Cal Fire law enforcement officers suspected of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL Fire reports that, with the help of the Merced Police Department, 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer was taken into custody in Merced on suspicion of igniting the Dalton Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County.
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
Police: Man barricaded in Modesto home surrenders
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police department said that a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Scott Avenue and Mavis Court Monday surrendered and was taken into custody. Police told FOX40 that officers responded to the home for a “family fight” and “mental health crisis.” Police said a man fired shots […]
Suspect hits elderly man with bat at Merced County home, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk man was arrested after he allegedly used a baseball bat to beat up an elderly victim during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday night, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Rose Lawn and Linwood avenues after it was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Groveland Area
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up the area. Motorists are advised to be aware of the activity on Deer Flat road. Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the...
Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully
MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported.
Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors
STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month. The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats […]
mymotherlode.com
High Interest In Tuolumne And Calaveras School Board And Special District Races
Sonora, CA — The filing window has now closed on most local races that will be on the November ballot (the deadline is extended to Wednesday for any in which the incumbent is not seeking re-election). There are various school board and special district races up for grabs in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Reports Two COVID Deaths, Tuolumne Numbers Decreased
Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths due to Covid; one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. There are 47 new lab-confirmed cases from August 3rd to the 9th. The number of cases is down from 105 new lab-confirmed cases among residents last week. Calaveras reports 50 active cases, last week there were 80 active cases. There are four active Covid hospitalizations.
Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
mymotherlode.com
One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage
Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.
mymotherlode.com
Price At The Pump Continues Recent Fall
Sonora, CA — The average price for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline has now fallen 45 cents over the past three weeks. That is according to Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. She reports that crude oil costs have fallen, and demand has recently been down, due to the higher-than-average prices. The average price is still 85 cents higher than one year ago.
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
Comments / 0