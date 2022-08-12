Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO