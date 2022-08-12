ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 and refused to pay, according to police. When a 59-year-old worker prevented her from leaving, she punched him in the head multiple times, authorities said.
Comments / 0