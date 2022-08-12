50 Cent has explained why he decided against signing J. Cole around the arrival of his debut mixtape The Come Up in 2007. “That was so early bro, this is before…at that point I don’t think we had a lot of representation on the street end, like we were the representation,” he explained at the 32:50 mark of his Breakfast Club interview when Charlamagne tha God asked why he didn’t sign Cole. In ’07, G-Unit records had a roster that included the members of Mobb Deep, Lil Scrappy, and M.O.P. among others.

HIP HOP ・ 3 DAYS AGO