Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Netflix users subject themselves to an agonizingly disappointing superhero dud
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman remains the best-reviewed movie in the history of the DCEU thanks to an impressive 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and it still ranks as the franchise’s third highest-grossing installment to date after hauling in $822 million at the box office, putting it behind only the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever, and clash of the titans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
New ‘She-Hulk’ poster is all about balance
Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular lawyer in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is using her super strength to balance the scales of justice in the newest poster. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk shared the image on Monday, which features the green hero in silhouette against a backdrop of Los Angeles.
Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Here are the 39-year-old’s best film roles
American actress Mila Kunis turns 39 today, so there’s no better time to look back at her most memorable film roles. Although it won’t be included in this list, Kunis rose to prominence for voicing Meg Griffin in the popular animated sitcom Family Guy, replacing Lacey Chabert. However, she kick-started her career with a role as Jackie Burkhart on the Fox television series That ’70s Show, having landed the part at the age of 14. Before that, her first television role was on Days of Our Lives in 1994.
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Marvel and DC fans are pitting Zatanna against Scarlet Witch
A Twitter thread has made comic book fans argue over two of the greatest superheroines of all time, Zatanna and Scarlet Witch. Writer Gail Simone started the discussion about the Marvel and DC magicians when she tweeted “Zatanna >>> Wanda I’m sorry but you know it’s true. #Zatanna.”
Does Groot ever say anything besides “I am Groot” in the comics?
One of the most popular and lovable characters within the entire MCU is Groot. Seeing Groot grown, then back to his baby self and growing up again has been a special journey for fans to watch. One thing that fans have wondered ever since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie is if Groot is able to say anything other than “I am Groot” within the comics. Is Groot able to say anything else, or is he limited to just “I am Groot?”
Fans wonder if DC’s most notorious movie actually should’ve got a sequel after all
DC fans are in a pretty maudlin mood right now, following the cancellation of Batgirl and the fate of many other upcoming movies feeling uncertain. Maybe that’s why they’re breaking the habit of a decade and are getting wistful for the sequel to the most notorious DC movie ever that we never got. Yes, folks are actually wishing that Green Lantern 2 became a thing.
Don Cheadle teases an ‘Armor Wars’ update
Don Cheadle is teasing that an update may be coming for the Marvel show he is set to star in, Armor Wars. Fans became concerned that perhaps Armor Wars was scrapped once the show was notably absent from Marvel’s slate of announcements for Phases Five and Six for movie and TV shows through 2025 that were announced during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.
Fans ignore the many negatives to praise DC’s hottest streak in a long time
It goes without saying that the DC fandom has had a lot of sh*t slung in their direction recently, with wide-ranging changes to canon and continuity being joined by behind the scenes scandals, constant release date reshuffles, and the cancellation of the nearly finished Batgirl. However, that shouldn’t take away...
John Stamos explains why he was so eager to play Iron Man
John Stamos revealed that fatherly love informed his role of Iron Man in Spidey and His Amazing Friends. In an interview with Collider, the Full House alum stated that, since he viewed his own father (Bill Stamos) as his superhero, he used him as a model for the newest on-screen iteration of Tony Stark. However, that came after he tried to do an impression of the MCU’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., and the producers nixed it:
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments
Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
MCU fans wonder which villain has the best redemption arc
After Wanda Maximoff’s sacrifice in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel fans are debating the true meaning of heroism, villainy and the in-between of antiheroism. What could a supervillain, who has likely killed, maimed and tortured hundreds of innocents, ever do to redeem themselves? Well, anything can...
Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’
Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why ‘Kraven the Hunter’ stands out from the pack
Any comic book adaptation being crafted by Sony is guaranteed to be viewed with a mix of skepticism and suspicion, especially following the Morbius debacle that saw the film hacked apart in post-production and become an ironic internet sensation before bombing twice in theaters, so Kraven the Hunter has a lot of work to do in order to win over the doubters.
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
An ironically-titled fantastical failure draws in curious streaming crowds
After a constant string of serious allegations justifiably derailed what was previously one of the most respected and consistently acclaimed Hollywood careers of the modern era, you absolutely could not concoct anything more ironic than Kevin Spacey’s final lead role pre-scandal being called Nine Lives. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver...
