3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
wrganews.com
Public hearings set for 411 connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortage
With the 2022/2023 school year now in session, 76 school bus driver positions remain empty at the Forsyth County School District(Image by Forsyth County School District) This article was updated on Monday, August 15 at 2:26 p.m. with additional information.
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Eviction disputes; skydiver misjudges landing; person on porch not breathing; DUI crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
Monroe Local News
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown intersection set to receive pilot program called a "Pedestrian Scramble"
ATLANTA - Changes are on the way to arguably one of the most recognizable intersections in Atlanta. City leaders will test out what’s called a pedestrian scramble that will bring diagonal crosswalks to 10th and Piedmont Avenue. Sunday the Atlanta Department of Transportation will install a pedestrian scramble at...
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
gwinnettcitizen.com
New Housing and Community Development Division created in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County will soon have a new Housing and Community Development Division operating within its Department of Planning and Development. This division was created as a response to one of the recommendations in a housing study requested by the Board of Commissioners. Matt Elder has been named as the division’s...
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
Homeowners finding that home warranties cause more headaches than help
ATLANTA — They sell peace of mind and protection if things go wrong in your home. But many customers say their home warranties brought them nothing but more headaches. Eric Ebell has no complaints about his new air conditioner after spending most of the Atlanta summer in sweltering heat.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Mental health issues, family disputes and separate issues with people sleeping in their vehicles after park hours
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Mental Person –...
