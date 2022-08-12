ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

WGAU

Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co

A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County

This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

There is no place like Restaurant Holmes

My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
RIVERDALE, GA

