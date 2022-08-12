Now that the U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act following Joe Manchin's late-breaking support, which introduces a bevy of new requirements for electric vehicles to qualify for federal incentives, the clock is ticking down to the moment the U.S. House of Representatives votes on the bill, and, if it passes, it then heads to the President's desk by the end of this week. Once signed into law, the new Act threatens to jeopardize EV sales, as the stricter new requirements disqualify most new electric vehicles on sale today. So what should you do? Is this the week to buy an EV? It probably should be.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO