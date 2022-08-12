Read full article on original website
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
electrek.co
The new climate bill abandoned the type of electric vehicle that can make the biggest difference
The Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act should be applauded as a major step toward protecting our planet. However, it is important to note that while this agreement offers big incentives for electric cars, it also abandoned on the side of the road a critically important class of electric vehicle: electric bicycles.
thecentersquare.com
Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?
(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
A precious metals shortage is pushing Nissan to rent, not sell, electric vehicles to customers
Nissan is kicking off a new renting scheme for electric cars in Japan to keep its EV batteries closer to home.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
marketplace.org
The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there’s a catch
The climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act – passed by the Senate and to be considered by the House later this week – include a lot of financial incentives to jumpstart electric-vehicle sales and production. There’s a $7,500 consumer tax credit for buying a new EV, $4,000...
MotorTrend Magazine
Buy an EV Now? Here's How Electric Vehicle Tax Incentives Are About To Change
Now that the U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act following Joe Manchin's late-breaking support, which introduces a bevy of new requirements for electric vehicles to qualify for federal incentives, the clock is ticking down to the moment the U.S. House of Representatives votes on the bill, and, if it passes, it then heads to the President's desk by the end of this week. Once signed into law, the new Act threatens to jeopardize EV sales, as the stricter new requirements disqualify most new electric vehicles on sale today. So what should you do? Is this the week to buy an EV? It probably should be.
MotorTrend Magazine
Electric Vehicles Are Way, Way More Energy-Efficient Than Internal Combustion Vehicles
Out of the 8.9 million barrels of gasoline consumed daily in the U.S. on average, only 1.8 million gallons, or approximately 20 percent, actually propel an internal combustion vehicle forward. The other 80 percent is wasted on heat and parasitic auxiliary components that draw away energy. As the world begins its shift to EV proliferation, the good news is electric vehicles are far more energy efficient on the road.
CNBC
Buying a car and want to go electric? Inflation Reduction Act extends $7,500 tax credit — but with price, income caps
Among the limitations for a car to be eligible for the tax credit would be its price — no more than $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for SUVs and trucks. A new tax credit worth a maximum $4,000 for used electric vehicles would be implemented. Additional vehicle requirements could...
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles
As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
electrek.co
Biden will sign Inflation Reduction Act tomorrow, affecting EV credits
Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, which means TODAY is the last day to qualify for the “old” EV Tax credit. The bill includes many improvements to make the tax credit easier and more available, but its philosophy focuses more on stimulating domestic production of electric cars than on stimulating demand.
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
PC Magazine
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
electrek.co
Mobile EV charging company, SparkCharge, welcomes President Biden at CHIPS and Science Act signing
SparkCharge, the world’s first mobile EV charging company, welcomed President Biden at the Chips and Science Act signing Ceremony yesterday. The Chips and Science Act, signed into law yesterday, invests in US chip-making ability to strengthen supply chains and boost the clean energy industry. With this in mind, almost every piece of tech, from smartphones to electric vehicles, is powered by semiconductors.
electrek.co
Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range
Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
morningbrew.com
New EV incentives come with strings attached
The climate, tax, and healthcare bill passed by the House yesterday includes a tax credit of $7,500 for Americans buying electric vehicles. There’s just one small problem: The vast majority of EVs on the market won’t actually qualify for it. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an influential trade group, estimates that 70% of the 72 EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles currently available in the US market will not be eligible for the credit.
