Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
INCOME TAX
MotorTrend Magazine

Buy an EV Now? Here's How Electric Vehicle Tax Incentives Are About To Change

Now that the U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act following Joe Manchin's late-breaking support, which introduces a bevy of new requirements for electric vehicles to qualify for federal incentives, the clock is ticking down to the moment the U.S. House of Representatives votes on the bill, and, if it passes, it then heads to the President's desk by the end of this week. Once signed into law, the new Act threatens to jeopardize EV sales, as the stricter new requirements disqualify most new electric vehicles on sale today. So what should you do? Is this the week to buy an EV? It probably should be.
INCOME TAX
MotorTrend Magazine

Electric Vehicles Are Way, Way More Energy-Efficient Than Internal Combustion Vehicles

Out of the 8.9 million barrels of gasoline consumed daily in the U.S. on average, only 1.8 million gallons, or approximately 20 percent, actually propel an internal combustion vehicle forward. The other 80 percent is wasted on heat and parasitic auxiliary components that draw away energy. As the world begins its shift to EV proliferation, the good news is electric vehicles are far more energy efficient on the road.
CARS
Autoblog

Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
INCOME TAX
Cheddar News

Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Biden will sign Inflation Reduction Act tomorrow, affecting EV credits

Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, which means TODAY is the last day to qualify for the “old” EV Tax credit. The bill includes many improvements to make the tax credit easier and more available, but its philosophy focuses more on stimulating domestic production of electric cars than on stimulating demand.
INCOME TAX
PC Magazine

EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?

Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
CARS
electrek.co

Mobile EV charging company, SparkCharge, welcomes President Biden at CHIPS and Science Act signing

SparkCharge, the world’s first mobile EV charging company, welcomed President Biden at the Chips and Science Act signing Ceremony yesterday. The Chips and Science Act, signed into law yesterday, invests in US chip-making ability to strengthen supply chains and boost the clean energy industry. With this in mind, almost every piece of tech, from smartphones to electric vehicles, is powered by semiconductors.
CELL PHONES
electrek.co

Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range

Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
HOME & GARDEN
morningbrew.com

New EV incentives come with strings attached

The climate, tax, and healthcare bill passed by the House yesterday includes a tax credit of $7,500 for Americans buying electric vehicles. There’s just one small problem: The vast majority of EVs on the market won’t actually qualify for it. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an influential trade group, estimates that 70% of the 72 EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles currently available in the US market will not be eligible for the credit.
CARS

