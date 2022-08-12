ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 8

Colleen Talbot
2d ago

well that was easy... she ticked all the boxes for me. that's a NO

Reply
6
Related
fox13news.com

Christine Quinn full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Christine Quinn is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, the 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Quinn does not believe Joe Biden was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election. She opposed the COVID vaccine, flu vaccine, and requirements for all childhood vaccines to attend public school. She disputed the scientific consensus on climate change, saying humans cannot change the climate.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Commentary: Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. Ron DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat?. If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax

For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Craig Patrick
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Lawsuits#Climate Change#Republicans#U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast residents take home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championships

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park hosted the 2022 U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships concluded over the weekend with local rowers taking home more than 40 medals. According to Sarasota County Rowing Club, 98 teams from across North America competed in over 200 races in the four-day event. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy